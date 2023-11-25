These critically-acclaimed PS5 games from 2023 are under £30 each this Black Friday

Whilst the main event of Black Friday 2023 may have been and gone, there are plenty of gaming deal well worth taking advantage of this weekend.

Three of the highest-rated games from 2023 are now under £30, including Resident Evil 4 Remake for £24.99 at Amazon, Final Fantasy 16 for £29.99 at Currys, and Street Fighter 6 for £23.70 at The Game Collection - whilst the listing shows £24.95, you'll get an extra 5 per cent off when at the checkout thanks to a offer Game Collection is currently running.

All together, they'll only set you back about £79, netting you a £96 saving on their original RRPs.

If you like horror with a blend of action-survival gameplay, then Resident Evil 4 remake is the perfect pick. If it's fantasy RPG settings you're into and like your combat more melee-and-magic-based with a gripping story to boot, you can't go wrong with Final Fantasy 16 - my personal game of the year and one I can't recommend enough. However, if you just want to punch stuff and jump into something more competitve, Street Fighter 6 is where you'll want to set your sights, with a massive online scene and persistent post-launch updates.

