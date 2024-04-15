Final Fantasy 16 to receive customisable controls in next patch

Square Enix has released patch notes for update 1.31 of Final Fantasy 16, which will arrive alongside The Rising Tide DLC on 18th April.

There's a long list of changes, mostly related to balance tweaks of Clive's various Eikon abilities - as well as a boost to their accompanying accessories.

More interesting are the changes to the controls, though. With this update, players will be able to save five skill sets meaning Eikon abilities won't need to be swapped in and out individually. Further, a new "Custom" controller type will be added allowing free assignment of all buttons - an essential accessibility option.

Torgal fans will be pleased to know Clive's wolf will be pettable more frequently with a lowered time before re-petting.

Other changes have been made to quests. A "Quick Complete" function will allow players to warp directly to a quest-giver upon completing its final objective, which will certainly alleviate some of the tedium with late-game side quests.

Further, a new quest icon will identify those that reward collectibles, the Ability Point rewards for certain quests have been increased, and there are new NPCs in certain settlements. Intriguingly, some side quests also have additional cutscenes.

Tedious side quests was one major criticism of the game upon release, so it's great to see these tweaks.

Lastly, along with various bug fixes, new functionality will be added to the photo mode such as screen effects and a portrait mode.

The patch notes also identify how The Rising Tide will be accessed: an "unmarked letter" will arrive at the hideaway containing a curious request.

The Rising Tide is available as part of the game's expansion pass, which also includes Echoes of the Fallen.

Don't miss the Final Fantasy 16 crossover event in MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 - Clive features and hints at the game's forthcoming graphics update.