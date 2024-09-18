Today’s Connections hint and answer on 19th September for 466

It's almost the weekend! Get through these last few days by spending a few minutes working out the Connections answer for today, 19th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Prefix.

- Prefix. Green - Think about what word could come after.

- Think about what word could come after. Blue - TV.

- TV. Purple - Think about geography.

Super belongs to Yellow, Dinner belongs to Green, and Nova belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 19th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Champagne Super Nova Reunion Birthday Nature Nice Cocktail Angers Extra Surprise Masterpiece Hyper Frontline Over Dinner

Connections answer for 19th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Prefix Meaning "Very" - Extra, Hyper, Over, Super

Kinds of Parties - Birthday, Cocktail, Dinner, Surprise

PBS Shows - Frontline, Masterpiece, Nature, Nova

Places in France - Angers, Champagne, Nice, Reunion I got pretty lucky with today's Connections and got everything on my first try! After appreciating that cute little Oasis reference, I put together yellow first, then green, then blue, then purple.