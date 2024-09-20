Today’s Connections hint and answer on 21st September for 468

Stuck? We can help! Here are our hints for the Connections answer for today, 21st September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Crystal ball...

- Crystal ball... Green - Don't get FOMO!

- Don't get FOMO! Blue - Encouragement.

- Encouragement. Purple - Adverb.

Psychic belongs to Yellow, Rare belongs to Green, and Well Done belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 21st September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Real Medium Impressive Exclusive Nice Rare Awful Mystic Way Well Done Bloody Limited Oracle Props Collectible Psychic

Connections answer for 21st September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Clairvoyant - Medium, Mystic, Oracle, Psychic

Special Edition Adjectives - Collectible, Exclusive, Limited, Rare

"Great Job!" - Impressive, Nice, Props, Well Done

Extremely - Awful, Bloody, Real, Way Today's Connections was pretty simple for me! I got yellow and green right off the bat, and while I had to think a little bit, I then got purple and blue without missing a guess. Not bad!