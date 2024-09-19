Minecraft Live digital showcase returns later this month with "news about our games" and more

Developer Mojang has revealed the next instalment of its formerly annual Minecraft Live digital showcase will air on 28th September, marking the first edition to be broadcast following the studio's recently revealed format changes.

More specifically, a "new take" on Minecraft Live will broadcast at 6pm BST/1pm EDT on Saturday, 28th September. It can be watched via the Minecraft website, YouTube, or Twitch, and promises "news about our games, content creators, and more."

Notably, however, it won't see the return of Mojang's increasingly controversial mob vote, which the studio confirmed it was retiring earlier this month. That news came alongside the announcmement Minecraft Live is ditching its traditional annual format, and will now air twice a year. This revamped version will be the place to learn about "the latest features we're working on, what's coming into testing, and the newest news from across the Minecraft franchise". Perhaps we'll also see more of the decidedly iffy looking live-action Minecraft movie.

Mojang's Minecraft Live makeover isn't the only change in the works for the mega-popular survival game. The studio also recently confirmed sweeping changes to its content release schedule that'll see the blockbusting sandbox adventure trade its traditional single summer update for multiple content drops throughout the year. This, it said, would help satisfying players' desires for "new Minecraft content more often".

Mojang's first update for Minecraft following that announcement released earlier this week, bringing bug fixes, gameplay tweaks, and a new experimental Bundles feature - letting players stack different blocks or items together in the same inventory slot to save space. That update was accompanied by the news Minecraft will be ditching PSVR support next year.