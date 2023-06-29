Final Fantasy 16 Chronolith Trial locations and rewards

Chronolith Trials in Final Fantasy 16 are optional combat challenges that reward Eikon ability accessories upon completing each one for the first time.

Unlike other combat challenges found at the Arete Stone, Chronolith Trials are themed around Eikons, locking Clive's abilities to a set build using only a single Eikon's powers.

You also have to search for each individual trial on the map before you can take it on, so we've detailed how to unlock Chronolith Trials and all Chronolith Trial locations in Final Fantasy 16 below to speed up your search, along with Chronolith Trial rewards, and a short explainer on how Chronolith Trials work.

On this page:

Final Fantasy 16 Chronolith Trials explained

Each Chronolith Trial is a combat challenge that pits Clive against three waves of enemies across three chambers, for a total of nine waves per trial. Each trial is linked to a single Eikon and their unique abilities. While the abilities you can use are locked to a specific build, you can change Clive's weapon and accessories.

Every Chronolith Trial also has a time limit and a a set of moves that Clive can perform to earn more time during the trial. The most time added to the clock is earned by performing abilities in specific ways, and by performing each bonus at least once.

For example the Phoenix Trial, 'The Hand of Hyperion', only lets you use Rising Flames and Scarlet Cyclone abilities, and the time bonuses 'Heatwave Counter' and 'Collateral Cyclone' are linked to using these abilities. So make sure to check what moves reward the most time before taking on a Chronolith Trial to plan your attack strategy accordingly!

Remember that respecing abilities is free, so for the easiest time in the trials, spend all of your Ability Points to upgrade the skills you're going to be using for each trial. Equipping the 'Timely' assist rings you get at the beginning of the game will also make things a lot easier.

It's also worth noting that Clive has no additional help during the Chronolith Trials. This means there are no potions, tonics, Torgal, or party members to help out during any of the waves. So unless an Eikon ability or accessory lets you heal, the only way to get HP back during Chronolith Trials is by using Clive's Limit Break.

Final Fantasy 16 Chronolith Trial rewards

Completing one Chronolith Trial unlocks the 'Trial Run' Trophy, and you also need to complete all seven to get a Curiosity for Clive's Wall of Memories to get the 'For the Hoard' Trophy.

However, it's not just Trophies you get, as completing each trial also rewards an accessory that boosts the power of an Eikon ability.

Here's all of the Chronolith Trial rewards in Final Fantasy and how to get them:

Reward Ability Perk How to Get The Favor of Fire (Flames of Rebirth) accessory Increases Flames of Rebirth damage by 8% Complete 'The Hand of Hyperion' Phoenix Chronolith Trial The Will of Wind (Aerial Blast) accessory Increases Aerial Blast will damage by 12% Complete 'The Hand of Dione' Garuda Chronolith Trial The Favor of Lightning (Judgment Bolt) accessory Increases Judgment Bolt damage by 12% Complete 'The Hand of Iapetus' Ramuh Chronolith Trial The Favor of Earth (Earthen Fury) accessory Increases Earthen Fury damage by 7% Complete 'The Hand of Titan' Titan Chronolith Trial The Favor of Light (Gigaflare) accessory Increases Gigaflare damage by 5% Complete 'The Hand of Mimas' Bahamut Chronolith Trial The Will of Ice (Diamond Dust) accessory Increases Diamond Dust will damage by 10% Complete 'The Hand of Rhea' Shiva Chronolith Trial The Will of Darkness (Dancing Steel) accessory Increases Dancing Steel will damage by 20% Complete 'The Hand of Enceladus' Odin Chronolith Trial

How to unlock Chronolith Trials in Final Fantasy 16

You may have already come across mysterious monoliths with names like 'The Hand of Hyperion' and 'The Hand of Dione' throughout Clive's travels across Valisthea. These are actually Chronolith Trials, and while finding each monolith pins its location to the map, you can't actually use them until later in the story.

To unlock Chronolith Trials in Final Fantasy 16 you have to complete the 'Fire in the Sky' main story mission first. This unlocks access to any Trial Clive already has the abilities of.

However, you have to continue with the story if you want access to all seven Chronolith Trials locations.

Final Fantasy 16 Chronolith Trial location for Phoenix

The Phoenix Chronolith Trial is called 'The Hand of Hyperion' and it is located in the east of Greensheaves in the Rosaria province, which is north of Martha's Rest and west of Rhiannon's Ride. Fast travel to Martha's Rest and head northeast for the quickest route.

Final Fantasy 16 Chronolith Trial location for Garuda

The Garuda Chronolith Trial is called 'The Hand of Dione' and it is located in the west of Drakos Deep in the Dhalmekian province, which is near The Krozjit Echoes fast travel obelisk - however you have to access it from the east, meaning you should instead fast travel to the Laetny's Cleft obelisk to get to it.

Final Fantasy 16 Chronolith Trial location for Ramuh

The Ramuh Chronolith Trial is called 'The Hand of Iapetus' and it is located in the east of Norvent Valley in the Sanbreque province, which is south of Lostwing village. Fast travel to Caer Norvent River Gate and head north for the quickest route.

Final Fantasy 16 Chronolith Trial location for Titan

The Titan Chronolith Trial is creatively called 'The Hand of Titan' and it is located in the east of The Northern Velkroy Desert in the Dhalmekian province, which is north of The Velkroy Desert, so fast travel to The Velkroy Desert obelisk and head northeast for the quickest route.

Final Fantasy 16 Chronolith Trial location for Bahamut

The Bahamut Chronolith Trial is called 'The Hand of Mimas' and it is located in the west of Cape Orsiere in the Sanbreque province, which is west of Northreach and the Royal Meadows. Fast travel to the Northreach obelisk and head through the town and then west for the quickest route.

Final Fantasy 16 Chronolith Trial location for Shiva

The Shiva Chronolith Trial is called 'The Hand of Rhea' and it is located in the southwest of The Angry Gap in the Kingdom of Waloed, which is west of Eistla. Fast travel to The Shadow Coast obelisk for the quickest route.

Final Fantasy 16 Chronolith Trial location for Odin

The Odin Chronolith Trial is called 'The Hand of Enceladus' and it is located in the southeast of Vidargraes in the Kingdom of Waloed, which is just up from the Kritten Hollow area. Fast travel to the Vidargraes obelisk and head southeast for the quickest route.

The very best of luck taking on Chronolith Trials in Final Fantasy 16!