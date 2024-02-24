Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

Baldur's Gate 3 leads nominations at the Gayming Awards

Baldur's Great.

Dame Aylin from Baldur's Gate 3
Image credit: Larian Studios
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Baldur's Gate 3 has been nominated across five categories at the Gayming Awards.

Taking to social media, Larian confirmed its fan-favourite RPG has been nominated for Best LGBTQ Character, Authentic Representation, Gaying Magazine Readers' Award, Industry Diversity Award, and Game of the Year.

Indie adventure game Thirsty Suitors pulls up right on Baldur's Gate 3's coattails with four nominations, whilst Final Fantasy 16 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom secure three and two nominations, respectively.

The full nominations are below:

Game of the Year

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
  • Final Fantasy 16 – Square Enix
  • Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo
  • Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive
  • Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Summerfall Studios / Humble Games

Gayming Magazine Readers Award

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
  • Final Fantasy 16 – Square Enix
  • Goodbye Volcano High – KO_OP
  • Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo
  • Tchia – Awaceb / Kepler Interactive
  • This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

Best LGBTQ Indie Game

  • Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games
  • In Stars and Time – insertdisc5
  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Summerfall Studios / Humble Games
  • Tchia – Awaceb / Kelper Interactive
  • Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive
  • This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

LGBTQ Streamer of the Year

  • Apothicdecay
  • Eevoh
  • Elix
  • EspeSymone
  • Halfmoonjoe
  • MysticKittenn
  • Sheilur
  • SpringSims

Authentic Representation Award

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
  • Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games
  • The Sims 4 – Maxis / EA Games
  • The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Telltale Games / Deck Nine
  • Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive
  • This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

Best LGBTQ Character

  • Aloy – Horizon Forbidden West
  • Dame Aylin – Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Dion Lesage – Final Fantasy 16
  • Jala – Thirsty Suitors
  • Shadowheart – Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Tchia – Tchia

Industry Diversity Award

  • Humble Games
  • Larian Studios
  • Latinx In Gaming
  • Qweerty Gamers
  • Roll7
  • Women In Games International

Best LGBTQ Contribution to Esports Award

  • Bailey McCann
  • Bethany “Indyburgh” Pyles
  • Cora Kennedy
  • Emma “Emzii” Rose
  • Slaypex & Kylie Gabor
  • Team Overture

LGBTQ Geek Entertainment Moment of the Year Award

  • Doctor Who: The Star Beast – Bad Wolf & BBC Studios
  • Harley Quinn – DC Studios & Warner Brothers Animation
  • Nimona – Netflix & Annapurna Pictures
  • Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – Netflix
  • The Last of Us: Long, Long Time: HBO
  • The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 – Amazon Studios & Critical Role

The Gayming Awards show will be broadcast live on 7th April, 2024, 10pm UK time (11pm CET / 5pm ET / 2pm PT).

ICYMI, Baldur's Gate 3 will be getting official mod support down the line, including cross-platform support for consoles.

Larian's director of publishing Michael Douse described plans for this official support as "robust", but did not yet give an exact date for when it will arrive - other than to say it was planned for sometime this year.

"We have a system, but it needs to be tested and still requires work," Douse explained at the time.

