Baldur's Gate 3 leads nominations at the Gayming Awards

Baldur's Gate 3 has been nominated across five categories at the Gayming Awards.

Taking to social media, Larian confirmed its fan-favourite RPG has been nominated for Best LGBTQ Character, Authentic Representation, Gaying Magazine Readers' Award, Industry Diversity Award, and Game of the Year.

Indie adventure game Thirsty Suitors pulls up right on Baldur's Gate 3's coattails with four nominations, whilst Final Fantasy 16 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom secure three and two nominations, respectively.

The full nominations are below:

Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Final Fantasy 16 – Square Enix

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive

Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Summerfall Studios / Humble Games

Gayming Magazine Readers Award

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Final Fantasy 16 – Square Enix

Goodbye Volcano High – KO_OP

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo

Tchia – Awaceb / Kepler Interactive

This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

Best LGBTQ Indie Game

Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games

In Stars and Time – insertdisc5

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Summerfall Studios / Humble Games

Tchia – Awaceb / Kelper Interactive

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive

This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

Baldur's Gate 3 has been nominated across 5 categories at the #GaymingAwards24, including:



🏆 Game of the Year

📖 Gayming Magazine Readers' Award

❤️ Authentic Representation Award

💼 Industry Diversity Award

🏳️‍🌈 Best LGBTQ Character Award



— Larian Studios (@larianstudios) February 24, 2024

LGBTQ Streamer of the Year

Apothicdecay

Eevoh

Elix

EspeSymone

Halfmoonjoe

MysticKittenn

Sheilur

SpringSims

Authentic Representation Award

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games

The Sims 4 – Maxis / EA Games

The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Telltale Games / Deck Nine

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive

This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

Best LGBTQ Character

Aloy – Horizon Forbidden West

Dame Aylin – Baldur’s Gate 3

Dion Lesage – Final Fantasy 16

Jala – Thirsty Suitors

Shadowheart – Baldur’s Gate 3

Tchia – Tchia

Industry Diversity Award

Humble Games

Larian Studios

Latinx In Gaming

Qweerty Gamers

Roll7

Women In Games International

Best LGBTQ Contribution to Esports Award

Bailey McCann

Bethany “Indyburgh” Pyles

Cora Kennedy

Emma “Emzii” Rose

Slaypex & Kylie Gabor

Team Overture

LGBTQ Geek Entertainment Moment of the Year Award

Doctor Who: The Star Beast – Bad Wolf & BBC Studios

Harley Quinn – DC Studios & Warner Brothers Animation

Nimona – Netflix & Annapurna Pictures

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – Netflix

The Last of Us: Long, Long Time: HBO

The Legend of Vox Machina: Season 2 – Amazon Studios & Critical Role

The Gayming Awards show will be broadcast live on 7th April, 2024, 10pm UK time (11pm CET / 5pm ET / 2pm PT).

ICYMI, Baldur's Gate 3 will be getting official mod support down the line, including cross-platform support for consoles.

Larian's director of publishing Michael Douse described plans for this official support as "robust", but did not yet give an exact date for when it will arrive - other than to say it was planned for sometime this year.

"We have a system, but it needs to be tested and still requires work," Douse explained at the time.