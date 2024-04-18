Baldur's Gate 3 studio confirms two new projects: "Will be our best work ever"

With the world of Dungeons & Dragons now officially behind it, Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has confirmed it currently has two new projects in development, both based on its own IPs, which studio founder Swen Vincke has described as "our best work ever."

Vincke revealed Larian was exploring two new games in a conversation with Eurogamer earlier this year, describing them as "big and ambitious" projects "we want to make". That wording suggested things were still up in the air, but it now sounds like plans have solidified following today's announcement Larian is "currently working on two new projects".

Larian shared the news at the end of a Steam blog post detailing Baldur's Gate 3's upcoming patch, which reiterated the studio's previous announcement it "won't be introducing any major new narrative content to the story of Baldur's Gate 3 or its origin characters and companions, nor will we be making expansions or Baldur's Gate 4."

"As an independent studio since 1996," Larian continued, "we value the freedom to follow our creativity wherever it leads. In this case, after six years in the Forgotten Realms and much discussion and rumination, we've decided to seize this opportunity to develop our own IPs. We're currently working on two new projects and we couldn't be more excited about what the future has in store."

Larian added it's "still early days" for the projects and that more will be shared at a later date. "But know that even as our focus turns to these new games, the sensibilities that brought you Baldur's Gate 3 are alive and well here at the Larian castle. We're fuelled by the very same fire in our bellies, one that drives us to create immersive experiences shaped by your choices, and we can't wait for you to join us on this next adventure."

A quote from Vincke at the end of the post only stokes the excitement further. "I don't know if we’re going to pull it off," he wrote, "but looking at our narrative, visual and gameplay plans, I think what we're working on now will be our best work ever. I get excited like a kid watching the key imagery, want to show it to everyone now and grumble in frustration at having to wait until it's actually all working. Yes, it’s hype but its hype because it really looks and feels good."

As to what Larian's new projects might be, Vincke previously told Eurogamer one of them was "still familiar enough [to its earlier work], but different", with a "tone, style, way of doing it, [that] are for us certainly new - and I think very appealing."

And as for a potential Baldur's Gate 4, Dungeons & Dragons owner Wizards of the Coast recently confirmed it's "now talking to lots of partners" about a new game in the series.