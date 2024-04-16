Baldur's Gate 3 mod suggests popular NPC previously considered as a party member

Baldur's Gate 3 players who have modded their games are seeing references to a popular NPC character that suggests they were once set for full-on companion status.

The Overexplained Interaction Options mod allows you to see which of your party members will approve or disapprove of conversation options, and was originally uploaded to Nexus Mods last year.

Over time, players have been using the mod as they progress into Baldur's Gate 3's final third - and it's within Act Three that references to a very familiar name pop up.

These references suggest Alfira, the purple-haired tiefling bard character you first meet by the Emerald Grove, was once set to be recruitable.

A popular NPC, Alfira is featured throughout Baldur's Gate 3 as the ongoing plight of its tiefling refugees continues. Alfira is notable in particular for the depth of conversation detail available to players, and for her highly-customised character design.

Her possible origins as a full companion would explain why no one else in the tiefling camp has access to such a good hair colourist. It would also give players a bard option amongst their party members (which would have made a lot more sense than two druids!)

Baldur's Gate 3 fans have been busy posting screenshots excitedly showing Alfira's name highlighted alongside other companions' by the Overexplained Interaction Options mod, presumably due to lingering references to Alfira as a companion that still remain in the game's code.

For example, Alfira will approve if you crack a joke with Dribbles the Clown:

Alfira will also approve if you show compassion with Mayrina, as several players have noticed:

This isn't the first time we've heard about other characters previously being considered for full-time Baldur's Gate 3 companion status. Last month, the game's creative boss Swen Vincke revealed that big bad Ketheric Thorm was once planned to be recruitable under certain conditions.

Speaking of evil deeds, Alfira has yet more content in the game's Dark Urge option - though we'll leave detail on that to Bertie's evil Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough...