Final Fantasy 16 Trophy list and how long to get Platinum Trophy estimate
Takes a huge Ifrit to unlock.
Final Fantasy 16 is upon us at last, bringing a brand new Trophy list for dedicated players to tick off on their way to getting its Platinum Trophy.
As with every other mainline Final Fantasy entry, it takes a while to complete the story of Final Fantasy 16, and even longer to unlock all 50 Trophies.
To help you plan your Trophy-hunting strategy, or to help decide whether you even want to go for the Platinum, we've got a list of all Final Fantasy 16 Trophies below, and an estimate on how long it takes to get the Platinum Trophy for Final Fantasy 16.
None of the Trophy descriptions contain any major plot spoilers, but please be aware of minor spoilers for the story, gameplay systems and collectibles. Read at your own risk!
On this page:
Final Fantasy 16 Trophy list
Final Fantasy 16 has 50 Trophies: 40 Bronze, 6 Silver, 3 Gold, and of course a single Platinum Trophy. Most of these are combat-related, but there are also story, collectible, and new game plus Trophies to unlock.
With some minor spoilers in their descriptions, here's the complete Final Fantasy 16 Trophy list:
|Final Fantasy 16 Trophy
|Rarity
|How to get
|The Chronicler
|Platinum
|Unlock all other Trophies
|Falling Star
|Gold
|Fulfill a legacy
|Masterclass
|Gold
|Upgrade all feats and abilities to their maximum
|Fantasy, Finally
|Gold
|Complete the game on Final Fantasy mode
|It's Over 50,000
|Silver
|Deal an enemy 50,000 damage while it is staggered (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue and while fully primed as Ifrit)
|And They Opened Up My Mind
|Silver
|Collect six signboards
|Hunter, Hunted
|Silver
|Clear the Hunt Board
|For the Hoard
|Silver
|Obtain all curiosities
|Half Past Twilight
|Silver
|Craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung
|Careful Whisper
|Silver
|Obtain all available items from your patrons
|Awoken
|Bronze
|Rise from your reverie
|With Great Power
|Bronze
|Inherit a power unknown
|Acceptance
|Bronze
|Accept your fate
|Lawless
|Bronze
|Defy your fate
|Legacy
|Bronze
|Turn the corner
|Twilight Rose
|Bronze
|Revisit the past
|From Stone to Sand
|Bronze
|Exact revenge
|Twin Flames
|Bronze
|Unite the flames
|The Promise
|Bronze
|Become one
|A Vessel Complete
|Bronze
|Collect the final piece
|Ashes to Ashes
|Bronze
|Escape the Darkness
|Punisher
|Bronze
|Punish 10 enemies (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue)
|You're Not the Boss of Me
|Bronze
|Defeat a boss without taking damage
|Made to be Broken
|Bronze
|Defeat 20 enemies while semi-primed (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue)
|Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeift
|Bronze
|Land 15 Shift Strikes or Shift Shots combined (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)
|Packing Heat
|Bronze
|Execute and land 2 Heatwave Counters in a single battle (excluding those in Hall of Virtue)
|Fatal Attraction
|Bronze
|Defeat 5 enemies in the air after using Deadly Embrace (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)
|Never Coming Down
|Bronze
|Land Gouge, Wicked Wheel, and Rook's Gambit in midair before landing (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue)
|I am the Thunder
|Bronze
|Discharge 50 Blind Justice lightning balls (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue)
|Road to Redemption
|Bronze
|Lure an enemy into striking a Lightning Rod 3 times before it dissipates (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)
|Untouchable
|Bronze
|Land Titantic Block to defend off 10 enemy attacks (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)
|Beat Rocking Blocks
|Bronze
|Land the third punch of a Titanic Counter twice in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)
|100 Mfps
|Bronze
|Land 100 total hits with Lv. 2 or higher Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)
|Such Dodge, So Mega
|Bronze
|Execute a Precision Dodge 3 times while charging a single Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)
|Oh, Snap!
|Bronze
|Inflict Permafrost on 10 enemies by perfectly dodging attacks with Cold Snap (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)
|Cold-blooded
|Bronze
|Simultaneously defeat three or more enemies frozen using Frostbite, Permafrost, or Diamond Dust (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)
|Every Damn Sinew
|Bronze
|Land a Lv. 2 or higher Zantetsuken five times (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)
|Fistful of Steel
|Bronze
|Execute 3 Steel Counters in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)
|Yes, Eikon
|Bronze
|Master all of a single Eikon's abilities and feats
|With Two Ds
|Bronze
|Upgrade consumable potency and inventory slots to their maximum
|Think, Mark!
|Bronze
|Defeat 10 notorious marks
|Trial Run
|Bronze
|Complete a chronolith trial
|Dressed to the Fives
|Bronze
|Craft or upgrade 5 pieces of gear
|The Pen is Mightier
|Bronze
|Open 10 letters at the reading table
|The More You Know
|Bronze
|Help Harpocrates attain a knowledge level of 5
|You Can Pet the Dog
|Bronze
|Pet Torgal 5 times
|A Fine Hound
|Bronze
|Execute and land 5 Precision Sics (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue)
|When You Ride Along
|Bronze
|Ride Ambrosia for the first time
|Here Be Rosfields
|Bronze
|Visit all areas on the world and local maps
|Eureka
|Bronze
|Spend 36,000 gil at the Tub and Crown
How long to get Platinum Trophy for Final Fantasy 16 estimate
While we don't know for sure as of writing, we estimate that it takes between 70 and 80 hours to get the Platinum Trophy in Final Fantasy 16. A Famitsu interview with the FF16 development team revealed that its story length is around 35 hours, but that completing all of the side content would double that completion time to around 70 hours.
As you need to complete the game at least twice (with one playthrough on the 'Final Fantasy' New Game Plus mode only unlocked after completing the game) and hunt for collectibles amongst a whole bunch of combat challenges, Final Fantasy 16 is one of the lengthier looking Platinum Trophies that we've seen.
Skipping cutscenes and only focusing on unlocking Trophies on your second playthrough can help speed along your Trophy hunt.
However, keep in mind that it could be an even longer journey to the FF16 Platinum if you decide to complete additional content that doesn't unlock Trophies across your two playthroughs.
Good luck earning the Platinum trophy in Final Fantasy 16!