Final Fantasy 16 Trophy list and how long to get Platinum Trophy estimate

Final Fantasy 16 is upon us at last, bringing a brand new Trophy list for dedicated players to tick off on their way to getting its Platinum Trophy.

As with every other mainline Final Fantasy entry, it takes a while to complete the story of Final Fantasy 16, and even longer to unlock all 50 Trophies.

To help you plan your Trophy-hunting strategy, or to help decide whether you even want to go for the Platinum, we've got a list of all Final Fantasy 16 Trophies below, and an estimate on how long it takes to get the Platinum Trophy for Final Fantasy 16.

None of the Trophy descriptions contain any major plot spoilers, but please be aware of minor spoilers for the story, gameplay systems and collectibles. Read at your own risk!

Final Fantasy 16 Trophy list

Final Fantasy 16 has 50 Trophies: 40 Bronze, 6 Silver, 3 Gold, and of course a single Platinum Trophy. Most of these are combat-related, but there are also story, collectible, and new game plus Trophies to unlock.

With some minor spoilers in their descriptions, here's the complete Final Fantasy 16 Trophy list:

Final Fantasy 16 Trophy Rarity How to get The Chronicler Platinum Unlock all other Trophies Falling Star Gold Fulfill a legacy Masterclass Gold Upgrade all feats and abilities to their maximum Fantasy, Finally Gold Complete the game on Final Fantasy mode It's Over 50,000 Silver Deal an enemy 50,000 damage while it is staggered (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue and while fully primed as Ifrit) And They Opened Up My Mind Silver Collect six signboards Hunter, Hunted Silver Clear the Hunt Board For the Hoard Silver Obtain all curiosities Half Past Twilight Silver Craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung Careful Whisper Silver Obtain all available items from your patrons Awoken Bronze Rise from your reverie With Great Power Bronze Inherit a power unknown Acceptance Bronze Accept your fate Lawless Bronze Defy your fate Legacy Bronze Turn the corner Twilight Rose Bronze Revisit the past From Stone to Sand Bronze Exact revenge Twin Flames Bronze Unite the flames The Promise Bronze Become one A Vessel Complete Bronze Collect the final piece Ashes to Ashes Bronze Escape the Darkness Punisher Bronze Punish 10 enemies (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue) You're Not the Boss of Me Bronze Defeat a boss without taking damage Made to be Broken Bronze Defeat 20 enemies while semi-primed (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue) Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeift Bronze Land 15 Shift Strikes or Shift Shots combined (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) Packing Heat Bronze Execute and land 2 Heatwave Counters in a single battle (excluding those in Hall of Virtue) Fatal Attraction Bronze Defeat 5 enemies in the air after using Deadly Embrace (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) Never Coming Down Bronze Land Gouge, Wicked Wheel, and Rook's Gambit in midair before landing (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue) I am the Thunder Bronze Discharge 50 Blind Justice lightning balls (excluding battles in the Hall of Virtue) Road to Redemption Bronze Lure an enemy into striking a Lightning Rod 3 times before it dissipates (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) Untouchable Bronze Land Titantic Block to defend off 10 enemy attacks (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) Beat Rocking Blocks Bronze Land the third punch of a Titanic Counter twice in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) 100 Mfps Bronze Land 100 total hits with Lv. 2 or higher Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) Such Dodge, So Mega Bronze Execute a Precision Dodge 3 times while charging a single Megaflare (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) Oh, Snap! Bronze Inflict Permafrost on 10 enemies by perfectly dodging attacks with Cold Snap (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) Cold-blooded Bronze Simultaneously defeat three or more enemies frozen using Frostbite, Permafrost, or Diamond Dust (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) Every Damn Sinew Bronze Land a Lv. 2 or higher Zantetsuken five times (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) Fistful of Steel Bronze Execute 3 Steel Counters in a single battle (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) Yes, Eikon Bronze Master all of a single Eikon's abilities and feats With Two Ds Bronze Upgrade consumable potency and inventory slots to their maximum Think, Mark! Bronze Defeat 10 notorious marks Trial Run Bronze Complete a chronolith trial Dressed to the Fives Bronze Craft or upgrade 5 pieces of gear The Pen is Mightier Bronze Open 10 letters at the reading table The More You Know Bronze Help Harpocrates attain a knowledge level of 5 You Can Pet the Dog Bronze Pet Torgal 5 times A Fine Hound Bronze Execute and land 5 Precision Sics (excluding battles in Hall of Virtue) When You Ride Along Bronze Ride Ambrosia for the first time Here Be Rosfields Bronze Visit all areas on the world and local maps Eureka Bronze Spend 36,000 gil at the Tub and Crown

How long to get Platinum Trophy for Final Fantasy 16 estimate

While we don't know for sure as of writing, we estimate that it takes between 70 and 80 hours to get the Platinum Trophy in Final Fantasy 16. A Famitsu interview with the FF16 development team revealed that its story length is around 35 hours, but that completing all of the side content would double that completion time to around 70 hours.

As you need to complete the game at least twice (with one playthrough on the 'Final Fantasy' New Game Plus mode only unlocked after completing the game) and hunt for collectibles amongst a whole bunch of combat challenges, Final Fantasy 16 is one of the lengthier looking Platinum Trophies that we've seen.

Skipping cutscenes and only focusing on unlocking Trophies on your second playthrough can help speed along your Trophy hunt.

However, keep in mind that it could be an even longer journey to the FF16 Platinum if you decide to complete additional content that doesn't unlock Trophies across your two playthroughs.

Good luck earning the Platinum trophy in Final Fantasy 16!