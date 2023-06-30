Final Fantasy 16 Hunt locations and how to unlock Hunt Board
Our in-progress guide for all Hunt locations and when they unlock.
Final Fantasy 16 Hunts, also known as Bounties, are picked up from the Hunt Board at the Hideaway, and each one pits Clive against a unique 'Notorious Mark' who tend to be tougher than the usual types of mini-bosses.
The hardest of these are S Rank Hunts, and they're also the trickiest to find, as each Hunt in Final Fantasy 16 isn't pinned to the map. Instead, you have to work out where they are with the clues provided on the board, and some of them are incredibly vague.
To save you time, we've listed Hunt locations in Final Fantasy 16 below, including how to unlock the Hunt Board, and what Hunt rewards you get for slaying each Mark.
Please note that this is an in-progress guide. We'll update the page when we unlock more Hunts.
On this page:
- Hunts explained
- How to unlock the Hunt Board
- Final Fantasy 16 Hunt locations
Explainers:
Locations:
Final Fantasy 16 Hunts explained
Hunts have appeared in many Final Fantasy games over the years with slightly different mechanics each time, but the core objective stays the same: get a bounty and go slay it for rewards.
Seems simple enough, but in Final Fantasy 16 you have to actually work out where a Hunt target is located, as their positions aren't pinned to the map. This can be as easy as looking at the 'Location' description of a target on the Hunt Board, or as hard as trying to work out what province you should even be looking for it in.
There is also no way to pin a Hunt to your quest list, so we recommend taking a screenshot or a picture of each bounty description to refer back to, instead of having to return to the Hunt Board every time.
Each Hunt - also referred to as a bounty or 'Notorious Mark' - is assigned a grade: C, B, A, or S. The easiest to locate and battle are C Rank targets, and the toughest are given an S Rank. S Rank Hunts are far harder than even the A Ranks, so it's best to leave them until near the end of the game, or when you're at a similar Level to them, or higher.
The spoils for defeating each individual Hunt are different, but you'll always be rewarded EXP, Ability Points, Gil, and Renown for slaying a Notorious Mark, and the higher the Hunt rank, the more you get.
If you want to start taking on Hunts, you'll have to visit the Hunt Board first, but it isn't available at the start of the game.
How to unlock Hunt Board in Final Fantasy 16
You have to wait a while to start doing Hunts in Final Fantasy 16, as the Hunt Board only unlocks during 'The Gathering Storm' main quest. You'll come across your first Notorious Mark, Ahriman, while on this quest. Fighting it here is optional, but we recommend killing Ahriman while on the quest to save some time later.
When you return to the Hideaway during 'The Gathering Storm', a few new features will be available, including the Hunt Board, which is located next to Nektar the Moogle. To unlock more bounties on the Hunt Board, you'll have to progress with the story. Keep a look out for the yellow marker on the Hunt Board symbol, as this tells you when new targets are available.
Additionally, some Hunts only appear on the Hunt Board if you have started the required side quest. We've detailed what these side quests are below, along with every other Hunt location.
Final Fantasy 16 Hunt locations
This is an in-progress Hunt list, and we've found 19 Notorious Marks so far, but we'll add more to the table when we unlock them.
In addition to their locations with a map picture, we've also detailed when the Hunts appear on the Hunt Board, and what rewards you get for slaying each bounty.
In the same order you unlock them, here's our Final Fantasy 16 Hunt locations:
|Hunt
|Location
|Rank
|Level
|How to Unlock
|Rewards
|Ahriman
|Southeast corner of Sorrowise, between Martha's Rest and The Auldhyl Docks obelisks (Rosaria)
|C Rank
|Level 25
|Found during 'The Gathering Storm' main quest
|x10 Magicked Ash
x1 Meteorite
200 EXP
35 Ability Points
5,000 Gil
10 Renown
|The Angel of Death (Aruna)
|Western side of Claireview, between Lostwing and Northreach (Sanbreque)
|C Rank
|Level 27
|Complete the 'Release' part of 'The Gathering Storm' main quest.
|x1 Clouded Eye
350 EXP
40 Ability Points
6,200 Gil
10 Renown
|Belphegor
|Southern corner of The Broken Hilt, close to Eastpool (Rosaria)
|B Rank
|Level 30
|Complete the 'Release' part of 'The Gathering Storm' main quest.
|x2 Dragon Talon
700 EXP
60 Ability Points
8,000 Gil
20 Renown
|Dozmare (griffin)
|Southeast corner of Norvent Valley (Sanbreque)
|B Rank
|Level 28
|Unlocked as part of the 'Blacksmith's Blues' side quest which is available after completing the 'Black or White' main quest
|x1 Scarletite
x1 Meteorite
650 EXP
55 Ability Points
8,500 Gil
20 Renown
|Sekhret
|Northwest corner of Greensheaves, which is north of Martha's Rest (Rosaria)
|B Rank
|Level 31
|Complete 'Fire and Ice' main quest
|x1 Minotaur Mane
800 EXP
60 Ability Points
8,200 Gil
20 Renown
|Severian
|North area of Sorrowise, which is west of Martha's Rest (Rosaria)
|B Rank
|Level 31
|Complete 'Fire and Ice' main quest
|x1 Electrum
800 EXP
70 Ability Points
8,500 Gil
20 Renown
|Muddy Murder (Flan Prince)
|North corner of Hawk's Cry Cliff, which is east of The Aludhyl Docks (Rosaria)
|A Rank
|Level 38
|Complete 'Capital Punishment' main quest
|x1 Gelatinous
5,200 EXP
95 Ability Points
12,000 Gil
30 Renown
|A Hill to Die On (Fastitocalon)
|Northeast corner of The Velkroy Desert (Dhalmekian Republic)
|B Rank
|Level 34
|Complete 'Bolts from the Blue' main quest
|x2 Scarletite
1,100 EXP
65 Ability Points
10,000 Gil
20 Renown
|Soul Stingers
|East corner of The Fields of Corava, near the Empty Hovel (Dhalmekian Republic)
|C Rank
|Level 32
|Complete 'Into the Darkness' main quest
|x50 Sharp Fang
x20 Bloody Hide
10 Magicked Ash
400 EXP
40 Ability Points
5,500 Gil
10 Renown
|Grimalkin
|The Cattery, which is south of The Sickle and east of The Jaw (Dhalmekian Republic)
|C Rank
|Level 32
|Complete 'Into the Darkness' main quest
|x1 Grimalkin Hide
500 EXP
45 Ability Points
6,100 Gil
10 Renown
|The Nine of Knives
|Middle of The Jaw (Dhalmekian Republic)
|A Rank
|Level 38
|Complete 'Into the Darkness' main quest
|x25 Wyritte
x2 Meteorite
5,000 EXP
90 Ability Points
10,500 Gil
30 Renown
|The Breaker of Worlds (Atlas)
|East corner of Cressida (Rosaria)
|S Rank
|Level 45
|Complete 'Into the Darkness' main quest
|x1 Fallen Iron
x1 Orichalcum
15,000 EXP
120 Ability Points
20,000 Gil
50 Renown
|Bomb King
|The Crock, which is east of The Dragon's Aery and north of The Imperial Chase (Sanbreque)
|B Rank
|Level 33
|Unlocked as part of the 'Weird Science' side quest which is available after completing the 'Letting Off Steam III' part of the 'Out of the Shadow' main quest
|x1 Bomb Ember
1,000 EXP
65 Ability Points
9,000 Gil
20 Renown
|The Ten of Clubs
|Southeast corner of The Fields of Corava (Dhalmekian Republic)
|B Rank
|Level 35
|Complete 'Fire in the Sky' main quest
|x1 Scarletite
x1 Meteorite
2,200 EXP
70 Ability Points
9,200 Gil
20 Renown
|The Mageth Brothers
|Quietsands, which is north of The Silken Strand and Port Isolde (Rosaria)
|A Rank
|Level 38
|Complete 'Fire in the Sky' main quest
|x2 Meteorite
5,100 EXP
90 Ability Points
13,000 Gil
30 Renown
|Ruin Reawakened (Svarog)
|South corner of Mornebrume, which is south of Glorieuse and east of Norvent Valley (Sanbreque)
|S Rank
|Level 50
|Complete 'Fire in the Sky' main quest
|x1 Orichalcum
x1 Fallen Enigma
x1 Amber
x1 Empty Shard
31,250 EXP
300 Ability Points
30,000 Gil
60 Renown
|The Pack
|In a corner South of Tabor and The Gilded Path (Dhalmekian Republic)
|Level 33
|C Rank
|Unlocked during the 'Things Fall Apart' main quest
|x20 Sharp Fang
x50 Bloody Hide
x10 Magicked Ash
700 EXP
50 Ability Points
5,800 Gil
10 Renown
|The Man in Black (Holy Trumpitour)
|At the end of the Cellar Passage in Lostwing. You have to go down the ladder in the small church to access the Cellar Passage (Sanbreque)
|B Rank
|Level 36
|Unlocked during the 'Cloak and Dagger' main quest
|x1 Scarletite
x1 Meteorite
2,200 EXP
75 Ability Points
9,800 Gil
20 Renown
|Dread Comet
|On the east road between The Sickle and The Fields of Corava (Dhalmekian Republic)
|A Rank
|Level 38
|Complete 'Evenfall' main quest
|x1 Comet Feather
6,625 EXP
90 Ability Points
13,000 Gil
30 Renown
The very best of luck taking on Hunts in Final Fantasy 16!