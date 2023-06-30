Final Fantasy 16 Hunt locations and how to unlock Hunt Board

Final Fantasy 16 Hunts, also known as Bounties, are picked up from the Hunt Board at the Hideaway, and each one pits Clive against a unique 'Notorious Mark' who tend to be tougher than the usual types of mini-bosses.

The hardest of these are S Rank Hunts, and they're also the trickiest to find, as each Hunt in Final Fantasy 16 isn't pinned to the map. Instead, you have to work out where they are with the clues provided on the board, and some of them are incredibly vague.

To save you time, we've listed Hunt locations in Final Fantasy 16 below, including how to unlock the Hunt Board, and what Hunt rewards you get for slaying each Mark.

Please note that this is an in-progress guide. We'll update the page when we unlock more Hunts.

On this page:

Final Fantasy 16 Hunts explained

Hunts have appeared in many Final Fantasy games over the years with slightly different mechanics each time, but the core objective stays the same: get a bounty and go slay it for rewards.

Seems simple enough, but in Final Fantasy 16 you have to actually work out where a Hunt target is located, as their positions aren't pinned to the map. This can be as easy as looking at the 'Location' description of a target on the Hunt Board, or as hard as trying to work out what province you should even be looking for it in.

There is also no way to pin a Hunt to your quest list, so we recommend taking a screenshot or a picture of each bounty description to refer back to, instead of having to return to the Hunt Board every time.

Each Hunt - also referred to as a bounty or 'Notorious Mark' - is assigned a grade: C, B, A, or S. The easiest to locate and battle are C Rank targets, and the toughest are given an S Rank. S Rank Hunts are far harder than even the A Ranks, so it's best to leave them until near the end of the game, or when you're at a similar Level to them, or higher.

The spoils for defeating each individual Hunt are different, but you'll always be rewarded EXP, Ability Points, Gil, and Renown for slaying a Notorious Mark, and the higher the Hunt rank, the more you get.

If you want to start taking on Hunts, you'll have to visit the Hunt Board first, but it isn't available at the start of the game.

How to unlock Hunt Board in Final Fantasy 16

You have to wait a while to start doing Hunts in Final Fantasy 16, as the Hunt Board only unlocks during 'The Gathering Storm' main quest. You'll come across your first Notorious Mark, Ahriman, while on this quest. Fighting it here is optional, but we recommend killing Ahriman while on the quest to save some time later.

When you return to the Hideaway during 'The Gathering Storm', a few new features will be available, including the Hunt Board, which is located next to Nektar the Moogle. To unlock more bounties on the Hunt Board, you'll have to progress with the story. Keep a look out for the yellow marker on the Hunt Board symbol, as this tells you when new targets are available.

Additionally, some Hunts only appear on the Hunt Board if you have started the required side quest. We've detailed what these side quests are below, along with every other Hunt location.

Final Fantasy 16 Hunt locations

This is an in-progress Hunt list, and we've found 19 Notorious Marks so far, but we'll add more to the table when we unlock them.

In addition to their locations with a map picture, we've also detailed when the Hunts appear on the Hunt Board, and what rewards you get for slaying each bounty.

In the same order you unlock them, here's our Final Fantasy 16 Hunt locations:

Hunt Location Rank Level How to Unlock Rewards Ahriman Southeast corner of Sorrowise, between Martha's Rest and The Auldhyl Docks obelisks (Rosaria) C Rank Level 25 Found during 'The Gathering Storm' main quest x10 Magicked Ash

x1 Meteorite

200 EXP

35 Ability Points

5,000 Gil

10 Renown The Angel of Death (Aruna) Western side of Claireview, between Lostwing and Northreach (Sanbreque) C Rank Level 27 Complete the 'Release' part of 'The Gathering Storm' main quest. x1 Clouded Eye

350 EXP

40 Ability Points

6,200 Gil

10 Renown Belphegor Southern corner of The Broken Hilt, close to Eastpool (Rosaria) B Rank Level 30 Complete the 'Release' part of 'The Gathering Storm' main quest. x2 Dragon Talon

700 EXP

60 Ability Points

8,000 Gil

20 Renown Dozmare (griffin) Southeast corner of Norvent Valley (Sanbreque) B Rank Level 28 Unlocked as part of the 'Blacksmith's Blues' side quest which is available after completing the 'Black or White' main quest x1 Scarletite

x1 Meteorite

650 EXP

55 Ability Points

8,500 Gil

20 Renown Sekhret Northwest corner of Greensheaves, which is north of Martha's Rest (Rosaria) B Rank Level 31 Complete 'Fire and Ice' main quest x1 Minotaur Mane

800 EXP

60 Ability Points

8,200 Gil

20 Renown Severian North area of Sorrowise, which is west of Martha's Rest (Rosaria) B Rank Level 31 Complete 'Fire and Ice' main quest x1 Electrum

800 EXP

70 Ability Points

8,500 Gil

20 Renown Muddy Murder (Flan Prince) North corner of Hawk's Cry Cliff, which is east of The Aludhyl Docks (Rosaria) A Rank Level 38 Complete 'Capital Punishment' main quest x1 Gelatinous

5,200 EXP

95 Ability Points

12,000 Gil

30 Renown A Hill to Die On (Fastitocalon) Northeast corner of The Velkroy Desert (Dhalmekian Republic) B Rank Level 34 Complete 'Bolts from the Blue' main quest x2 Scarletite

1,100 EXP

65 Ability Points

10,000 Gil

20 Renown Soul Stingers East corner of The Fields of Corava, near the Empty Hovel (Dhalmekian Republic) C Rank Level 32 Complete 'Into the Darkness' main quest x50 Sharp Fang

x20 Bloody Hide

10 Magicked Ash

400 EXP

40 Ability Points

5,500 Gil

10 Renown Grimalkin The Cattery, which is south of The Sickle and east of The Jaw (Dhalmekian Republic) C Rank Level 32 Complete 'Into the Darkness' main quest x1 Grimalkin Hide

500 EXP

45 Ability Points

6,100 Gil

10 Renown The Nine of Knives Middle of The Jaw (Dhalmekian Republic) A Rank Level 38 Complete 'Into the Darkness' main quest x25 Wyritte

x2 Meteorite

5,000 EXP

90 Ability Points

10,500 Gil

30 Renown The Breaker of Worlds (Atlas) East corner of Cressida (Rosaria) S Rank Level 45 Complete 'Into the Darkness' main quest x1 Fallen Iron

x1 Orichalcum

15,000 EXP

120 Ability Points

20,000 Gil

50 Renown Bomb King The Crock, which is east of The Dragon's Aery and north of The Imperial Chase (Sanbreque) B Rank Level 33 Unlocked as part of the 'Weird Science' side quest which is available after completing the 'Letting Off Steam III' part of the 'Out of the Shadow' main quest x1 Bomb Ember

1,000 EXP

65 Ability Points

9,000 Gil

20 Renown The Ten of Clubs Southeast corner of The Fields of Corava (Dhalmekian Republic) B Rank Level 35 Complete 'Fire in the Sky' main quest x1 Scarletite

x1 Meteorite

2,200 EXP

70 Ability Points

9,200 Gil

20 Renown The Mageth Brothers Quietsands, which is north of The Silken Strand and Port Isolde (Rosaria) A Rank Level 38 Complete 'Fire in the Sky' main quest x2 Meteorite

5,100 EXP

90 Ability Points

13,000 Gil

30 Renown Ruin Reawakened (Svarog) South corner of Mornebrume, which is south of Glorieuse and east of Norvent Valley (Sanbreque) S Rank Level 50 Complete 'Fire in the Sky' main quest x1 Orichalcum

x1 Fallen Enigma

x1 Amber

x1 Empty Shard

31,250 EXP

300 Ability Points

30,000 Gil

60 Renown The Pack In a corner South of Tabor and The Gilded Path (Dhalmekian Republic) Level 33 C Rank Unlocked during the 'Things Fall Apart' main quest x20 Sharp Fang

x50 Bloody Hide

x10 Magicked Ash

700 EXP

50 Ability Points

5,800 Gil

10 Renown The Man in Black (Holy Trumpitour) At the end of the Cellar Passage in Lostwing. You have to go down the ladder in the small church to access the Cellar Passage (Sanbreque) B Rank Level 36 Unlocked during the 'Cloak and Dagger' main quest x1 Scarletite

x1 Meteorite

2,200 EXP

75 Ability Points

9,800 Gil

20 Renown Dread Comet On the east road between The Sickle and The Fields of Corava (Dhalmekian Republic) A Rank Level 38 Complete 'Evenfall' main quest x1 Comet Feather

6,625 EXP

90 Ability Points

13,000 Gil

30 Renown

The very best of luck taking on Hunts in Final Fantasy 16!