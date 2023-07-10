Pandemonium in Final Fantasy 16 is an S Rank Hunt, and as an S Rank, you have to work out where it's located on your own.

There are some clues to help narrow down the search, but these are fairly vague and can easily lead you astray, so we've detailed the Pandemonium location in Final Fantasy 16 below, and tips on how to beat Pandemonium.

For more help, we've got a page dedicated to all Hunt locations, Chronolith Trial locations, and how to get Ultima.

Final Fantasy 16 Pandemonium location

Pandemonium is unlocked on the Hunt Board during the 'Footfalls in Ash' main quest, which is close to the end of the story.

Once you've unlocked it Pandemonium is located in Wolfdarr in Waloed, which is northwest of The Shadow Coast and southwest of The Angry Gap. Fast travel to The Shadow Coast obelisk and head up the only path for the quickest route to Pandemonium.

Here's a map picture showing exactly where to find Pandemonium:

Before taking on Pandemonium we recommend saving right before starting the fight so you can reload it from this position if you die, instead of respawning at a fast travel point.

We've got more tips for taking on Pandemonium below.

Tips on how to beat Pandemonium in Final Fantasy 16

Pandemonium is a Level 45 S Rank Notorious Mark who teleports and uses AOE (Area of Effect), auto-lock, and beam attacks. Due to his teleportation and multiple deadly attack types, Pandemonium can be a very tough fight if Clive isn't a similar Level.

To help you out, here's some tips on how to beat Pandemonium in Final Fantasy 16:

Use your lengthier abilities when Pandemonium is using his beam attack - This ensures you don't get hit while unleashing your long abilities. This is a good opportunity to use Garuda's Gouge skill to lower Pandemonium's stagger bar.

- This ensures you don't get hit while unleashing your long abilities. This is a good opportunity to use Garuda's Gouge skill to lower Pandemonium's stagger bar. Use Will-o'-the-Wykes - This fire ability is always good for creating a shield while harming enemies, and it's especially effective against Pandemonium's auto-target attack.

- This fire ability is always good for creating a shield while harming enemies, and it's especially effective against Pandemonium's auto-target attack. Garuda and Shiva abilities are best for stagger damage - Shiva's Diamond Dust is the best ability for lowering the stagger bar quickly, but Gouge and Aerial Blast are great substitutes. We usually pair Diamond Dust with Gouge, but you only really have time to use Gouge during Pandemonium's beam attack. Aerial Blast is the better pick if you're running low on ability slots as it follows Pandemonium even after it's teleported.

- Shiva's Diamond Dust is the best ability for lowering the stagger bar quickly, but Gouge and Aerial Blast are great substitutes. We usually pair Diamond Dust with Gouge, but you only really have time to use Gouge during Pandemonium's beam attack. Aerial Blast is the better pick if you're running low on ability slots as it follows Pandemonium even after it's teleported. Image credit: Square Enix/Eurogamer Activate Clive's Limit Break, then unleash abilities when Pandemonium is fully staggered - This means you're causing even more damage with Clive's most powerful abilities. Start with the best ones, as the Limit Break gauge continues to lower even when in the ability animation, so you don't get much time. We like using Bahamut's Gigaflare and Phoenix's Rising Flames during this time.

- This means you're causing even more damage with Clive's most powerful abilities. Start with the best ones, as the Limit Break gauge continues to lower even when in the ability animation, so you don't get much time. We like using Bahamut's Gigaflare and Phoenix's Rising Flames during this time. You can equip abilities on other Eikons - If you like more than two of an Eikon's abilities, you can equip it on another Eikon as long as you've mastered the ability, so remember that...

- If you like more than two of an Eikon's abilities, you can equip it on another Eikon as long as you've mastered the ability, so remember that... Respecing is free - You can refund any of your Ability Points for free and put those points into mastering another ability if you think it will help you more in the Pandemonium fight.

The rewards for defeating Pandemonium are:

x1 Stained Loincloth

15,000 EXP

120 Ability Points

50 Renown

20,000 Gil

Good luck facing Pandemonium in Final Fantasy 16!