Scarletite is a crafting material in Final Fantasy 16 needed to create useful items like the Excalibur sword.

As you need multiple pieces of Scarletite to make Excalibur and other accessories, we've detailed all of the Scarletite locations that we know of in Final Fantasy 16 below

Final Fantasy 16 Scarletite locations

So far, listed in the same order as you unlock them, you can get Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16 as a reward during:

'Hot Water' side quest

Dozmare Hunt

Fastitocalon Hunt (x2 Scarletite rewarded)

The Ten of Clubs Hunt

Holy Trumpitour Hunt

Of the above methods, completing 'Hot Water', the Dozmare Hunt, and the Fastitocalon Hunt are the quickest ways to get Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16.

Hot Water

The side quest 'Hot Water' is available to pick up from Xaver at the The Dalimil Inn in the Dhalmekian Republic later in the 'Riddle of the Sands' main quest.

All you have to do is kill some bomb enemies for Xaver and you'll get one Scarletite as a reward for your troubles.

Dozmare Hunt

The Dozmare griffin Hunt is unlocked as part of the 'Blacksmith's Blues' side quest, which is available to pick up from the Hideaway during the 'Here Be Monsters' main quest.

Dozmare is located in the southeastern corner of Norvent Valley in Sanbreque, which you can get to by following the southern route out of Lostwing village. We've also got some tips on how to beat Dozmare if you want to prepare for the fight.

Fastitocalon (A Hill to Die On) Hunt

The 'A Hill to Die On' Hunt is actually called Fastitocalon, and appears on the Hunt board soon after starting the 'Riddle of the Sands' main quest.

Fastitocalon is located in the northeastern corner of The Velkroy Desert area in the Dhalmekian Republic province. It's also the best Hunt to complete for quick Scarletite, as it rewards two as part of the spoils.

The Ten of Clubs Hunt

The Ten of Clubs appears on the Hunt board soon after completing the 'Fire in the Sky' main quest.

The Ten of Clubs is located in the small Vanmere area found in the southeastern side of The Fields of Corava area in the Dhalmekian Republic province.

Holy Trumpitour Hunt

The Holy Trumpitour appears as part of the 'Rekindled Flame' side quest which becomes available during the 'Cloak and Dagger' main quest.

The Holy Trumpitour is located at the very end of the Cellar Passage in the Lostwing village area of the Sanbreque province. It's on the south side of the village.

Final Fantasy 16 Scarletite uses

We know of three items that you need to use Scarletite to craft in Final Fantasy 16:

Drakeslayer's Belt

Drakeslayer's Bracelets

Excalibur sword

The Drakeslayer's Belt and Bracelet blueprints are obtained for completing the first 'Blacksmith's Blues' side quest, and the Excalibur blueprint is then rewarded when you complete the follow up quest 'Blacksmith's Blues II'.

To help you decide if they're worth making or not, here's the stats and crafting recipes for Excalibur and the Drakeslayer Accessories:

Name Crafting Recipe HP Defense Attack Stagger Drakeslayer's Belt x1 Dragon Talon

x20 Briar Clam Shell

x1 Scarletite

x1 Electrum 23 74 0 0 Drakeslayer's Bracelets x1 Dragon Talon

x20 Briar Clam Shell

x1 Scarletite

x1 Gelatinous Mass 23 74 0 0 Excalibur x300 Wyritte

x1 Scarletite

x1 Grimalkin Hide

x1 Bomb Ember 0 0 268 268

Good luck on your hunt for Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16!