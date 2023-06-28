Final Fantasy 16 Scarletite locations
How to get Scarletite for crafting.
Scarletite is a crafting material in Final Fantasy 16 needed to create useful items like the Excalibur sword.
As you need multiple pieces of Scarletite to make Excalibur and other accessories, we've detailed all of the Scarletite locations that we know of in Final Fantasy 16 below
So far, listed in the same order as you unlock them, you can get Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16 as a reward during:
- 'Hot Water' side quest
- Dozmare Hunt
- Fastitocalon Hunt (x2 Scarletite rewarded)
- The Ten of Clubs Hunt
- Holy Trumpitour Hunt
Of the above methods, completing 'Hot Water', the Dozmare Hunt, and the Fastitocalon Hunt are the quickest ways to get Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16.
Hot Water
The side quest 'Hot Water' is available to pick up from Xaver at the The Dalimil Inn in the Dhalmekian Republic later in the 'Riddle of the Sands' main quest.
All you have to do is kill some bomb enemies for Xaver and you'll get one Scarletite as a reward for your troubles.
Dozmare Hunt
The Dozmare griffin Hunt is unlocked as part of the 'Blacksmith's Blues' side quest, which is available to pick up from the Hideaway during the 'Here Be Monsters' main quest.
Dozmare is located in the southeastern corner of Norvent Valley in Sanbreque, which you can get to by following the southern route out of Lostwing village. We've also got some tips on how to beat Dozmare if you want to prepare for the fight.
Fastitocalon (A Hill to Die On) Hunt
The 'A Hill to Die On' Hunt is actually called Fastitocalon, and appears on the Hunt board soon after starting the 'Riddle of the Sands' main quest.
Fastitocalon is located in the northeastern corner of The Velkroy Desert area in the Dhalmekian Republic province. It's also the best Hunt to complete for quick Scarletite, as it rewards two as part of the spoils.
The Ten of Clubs Hunt
The Ten of Clubs appears on the Hunt board soon after completing the 'Fire in the Sky' main quest.
The Ten of Clubs is located in the small Vanmere area found in the southeastern side of The Fields of Corava area in the Dhalmekian Republic province.
Holy Trumpitour Hunt
The Holy Trumpitour appears as part of the 'Rekindled Flame' side quest which becomes available during the 'Cloak and Dagger' main quest.
The Holy Trumpitour is located at the very end of the Cellar Passage in the Lostwing village area of the Sanbreque province. It's on the south side of the village.
Final Fantasy 16 Scarletite uses
We know of three items that you need to use Scarletite to craft in Final Fantasy 16:
- Drakeslayer's Belt
- Drakeslayer's Bracelets
- Excalibur sword
The Drakeslayer's Belt and Bracelet blueprints are obtained for completing the first 'Blacksmith's Blues' side quest, and the Excalibur blueprint is then rewarded when you complete the follow up quest 'Blacksmith's Blues II'.
To help you decide if they're worth making or not, here's the stats and crafting recipes for Excalibur and the Drakeslayer Accessories:
|Name
|Crafting Recipe
|HP
|Defense
|Attack
|Stagger
|Drakeslayer's Belt
|x1 Dragon Talon
x20 Briar Clam Shell
x1 Scarletite
x1 Electrum
|23
|74
|0
|0
|Drakeslayer's Bracelets
|x1 Dragon Talon
x20 Briar Clam Shell
x1 Scarletite
x1 Gelatinous Mass
|23
|74
|0
|0
|Excalibur
|x300 Wyritte
x1 Scarletite
x1 Grimalkin Hide
x1 Bomb Ember
|0
|0
|268
|268
Good luck on your hunt for Scarletite in Final Fantasy 16!