Electrum is a crafting material in Final Fantasy 16 used to create a Drakeslayer's Belt obtained from the 'Blacksmith's Blues' side quest.

The Drakeslayer's Belt is a good option to equip during the midgame, so to help you raise Clive's stats we've quickly detailed the Electrum location in Final Fantasy 16 below, along with some other handy tips and Drakeslayer's Belt details.

For more help in FF16, check out our guides on how to get a Chocobo and how to increase inventory size.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube Final Fantasy 16 is the Darkest Final Fantasy Yet.

Final Fantasy 16 Electrum location

Electrum is located during the Severian Hunt in Final Fantasy 16. You get Electrum as part of the spoils for defeating the B Rank monster, as well as:

70 Ability Points

20 Renown

800 XP

8,500 Gil

Severian is found west of Martha's Rest in the Rosaria region, just north of Sorrowise. You must complete 'Fire and Ice' before Severian spawns on the map, meaning you unfortunately can't get Electrum right after receiving the Drakeslayer's Belt blueprint - but its still a good belt to equip at this point!

Here's a map picture of Severian's exact location:

The Severian Hunt is unlocked after the 'Fire and Ice' main quest, so you'll see it on your Hunt Board from 'After the Storm' and onwards.

Tips for beating Severian

Severian is a Level 31, B Rank Notorious Mark and its lunging and projectile attacks can take off over half of Clive's health bar, so you'll want to make liberal use of dodging! The Berserker Ring you get from Renown rewards is a great accessory to equip during the fight, as it boosts Clive's attack for a short while after performing a Precision Dodge.

This is a deadly one-hit attack from Severian.

Having a full Limit Break bar and a full pouch of Potions and High Potions also helps a lot. A good trick to get free health potions is to start the fight then purposefully get killed by Severian straight away. Clive will then respawn close by with his potion pouches fully restocked.

We recommend using the Garuda abilities Wind Blast and Gouge to lower Severian's stagger bar. Ramuh's Thunderstorm and the Phoenix's Fire Blast are also great abilities for damaging Severian while helping to lower its stagger bar.

Wind Blast is one of the best abilities for consistent stagger damage.

Once Severian is downed, activate Clive's Limit Break and unleash all of your most powerful abilities to cause as much damage as possible.

Remember, you can also command Torgal to attack Severian or heal Clive during the battle.

Final Fantasy 16 Drakeslayer's Belt details

The Drakeslayer's Belt blueprint is obtained from Blackthorne as a reward for completing the 'Blacksmith's Blues' side quest. The full recipe to craft Drakeslayer's Belt in Final Fantasy 16 is:

x1 Dragon Talon

x1 Electrum

x20 Briar Clam Shell

x1 Sacrletite

Once you have all of the ingredients, talk to Blackthorne again and get him to make Drakeslayer's Belt for you.

The base stats for Drakeslayer's Belt are:

74 Defense

23 HP

Good luck on your hunt for Electrum in Final Fantasy 16!