Final Fantasy 16 is coming to Xbox, leaker suggests

Industry insider Shpeshal Nick believes Final Fantasy 16 is coming to Xbox Series X/S.

Talking on The Infinite Podcast, Nick didn't claim to know when the hitherto PlayStation 5 console exclusive would make the jump to Xbox-flavoured consoles, but given Final Fantasy 16's PS5 exclusivity doesn't expire until June 2024, you probably shouldn't expect it any sooner than Q3 2024 at the earliest.

What's particularly notable about this leak is that Shpeshal Nick has accurately revealed industry insider info before, including the news that Visions of Mana would make an appearance at last week's Developer Direct – which turned out to be correct, of course.

As is always the case when it comes to rumours like this, we can only take it under advisement, and not believe the hype until Xbox or Square Enix itself gives us concrete news.

However, given Nick says the source behind the Final Fantasy 16 rumour is the same as the one who correctly informed them about Visions of Mana, this rumour is perhaps more plausible than most.

— Kloot (@ZakkenKloot) January 20, 2024

In related Final Fantasy news, voice artist Cody Christian, who plays Cloud in the forthcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, recently said that "shippers" who "overtly sexualise every relationship can ruin great story development".