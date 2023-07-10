The Masterless Marauder in Final Fantasy 16 is an S Rank Hunt also called Behemoth King, and as an S Rank, you have to work out where it's located on your own.

There are some clues to help narrow down the search, but these are fairly vague and can easily lead you astray, so we've detailed the The Masterless Marauder location in Final Fantasy 16 below, and tips on how to beat Behemoth King as it's one of the hardest Hunt Marks in the game.

Final Fantasy 16 The Masterless Marauder location

The Masterless Marauder is unlocked on the Hunt Board after completing the 'Nobody's Tool' side quest, which becomes available during the 'Back to Their Origin' main quest.

Once you've unlocked it The Masterless Marauder is located in the north of Vidargraes in Waloed, close to the obelisk. Fast travel to the nearby Vidargraes obelisk for the quickest route to The Masterless Marauder.

Here's a map picture showing exactly where to find The Masterless Marauder:

Behemoth King is the real name for The Masterless Marauder.

Before taking on The Masterless Marauder we recommend saving right before starting the fight so you can reload it from this position if you die, instead of respawning at a fast travel point.

We've got more tips for taking on The Masterless Marauder below.

Tips on how to beat Behemoth King in Final Fantasy 16

The Masterless Marauder, AKA Behemoth King, is a Level 47 S Rank Notorious Mark who uses multiple AOE (Area of Effect) attacks, making it one of the hardest Hunts in Final Fantasy 16. Before you face it, we recommend fully upgrading your potion potency and inventory capacity, and levelling Clive up to at least the mid 40's.

For more help, here's some tips on how to beat Behemoth King (The Masterless Marauder) in Final Fantasy 16:

Stagger Behemoth King as often as possible - On top of Shiva's Diamond Dust and Garuda's Gouge and Aerial Blast skills, use some of the abilities you would usually save for damage, like Gigaflare, to help stagger Behemoth King quicker. This limits the amount of 'Apocalypse' attacks Behemoth King can do during the fight, which can kill Clive in just one or two hits.

- On top of Shiva's Diamond Dust and Garuda's Gouge and Aerial Blast skills, use some of the abilities you would usually save for damage, like Gigaflare, to help stagger Behemoth King quicker. This limits the amount of 'Apocalypse' attacks Behemoth King can do during the fight, which can kill Clive in just one or two hits. Stay in the air during Apocalypse - This move can kill Clive almost instantly, so we recommend switching between the Phoenix's dash and Garuda's jump, along with using normal jumping to help dodge the deadly meteors during Apocalypse.

- This move can kill Clive almost instantly, so we recommend switching between the Phoenix's dash and Garuda's jump, along with using normal jumping to help dodge the deadly meteors during Apocalypse. Use Will-o'-the-Wykes for some protection - This fire ability creates a shield for Clive, offering some protection against a projectile or two during Behemoth King's Apocalypse. We wouldn't rely on it completely though, as it acts like more of a back-up protection skill while you're jumping and shifting in the air to avoid Apocalypse damage.

- This fire ability creates a shield for Clive, offering some protection against a projectile or two during Behemoth King's Apocalypse. We wouldn't rely on it completely though, as it acts like more of a back-up protection skill while you're jumping and shifting in the air to avoid Apocalypse damage. Image credit: Square Enix/Eurogamer Activate Clive's Limit Break, then unleash abilities when Behemoth King is fully staggered - This means you're causing even more damage with Clive's most powerful abilities. Start with the best ones, as the Limit Break gauge continues to lower even when in the ability animation, so you don't get much time. We like using Bahamut's Gigaflare and either Titan's Windup or the Phoenix's Rising Flames during this time.

- This means you're causing even more damage with Clive's most powerful abilities. Start with the best ones, as the Limit Break gauge continues to lower even when in the ability animation, so you don't get much time. We like using Bahamut's Gigaflare and either Titan's Windup or the Phoenix's Rising Flames during this time. You can equip abilities on other Eikons - If you like more than two of an Eikon's abilities, you can equip it on another Eikon as long as you've mastered the ability, so remember that...

- If you like more than two of an Eikon's abilities, you can equip it on another Eikon as long as you've mastered the ability, so remember that... Respecing is free - You can refund any of your Ability Points for free and put those points into mastering another ability if you think it will help you more in the Behemoth King fight.

The rewards for defeating Behemoth King (The Masterless Marauder) are:

x1 Behemoth Shackle

x1 Orichalcum

20,000 EXP

200 Ability Points

55 Renown

20,000 Gil

Good luck facing Behemoth King in Final Fantasy 16!