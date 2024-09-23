Final Fantasy 16 beats Final Fantasy 7 Remake's concurrent players on Steam

Final Fantasy 16 was released on PC last week and has set the fourth-highest concurrent player count for a Square Enix game on Steam.

Over the weekend, the game hit a peak concurrent player count of 27,508 (according to SteamDB).

That beats out the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake (13,803), Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX (11,152), and NieR: Automata (23,908), but remains behind Final Fantasy 15 (29,498) and NieR: Replicant (28,684).

It's no surprise that Final Fantasy 14 remains the most played Square Enix game on Steam, with 95,150 concurrent players.

So while there's been criticism online for Final Fantasy 16's launch - particularly after Square Enix itself said its PS5 release underperformed - its concurrent player count suggests it's beating out some of the company's most popular games.

Still, it remains behind another previously PS5 exclusive game, God of War Ragnarök, which also released on PC last week and reached a peak concurrent player count of 35,615. And that's despite being review-bombed for its required PSN login.

What's more, Steam overall hit a new peak concurrent player count this weekend: 38,367,277 users.

The previous peak was 37,240,223, following the release of Black Myth: Wukong last month.

The new peak was due to huge numbers of players in Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, PUBG, and Black Myth: Wukong.

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida asked players before its release to not mod "anything offensive or inappropriate" into the PC release of the game - so far, players have mostly complied.