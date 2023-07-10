Orichalcum is a crafting material in Final Fantasy 16 needed to create useful items like the Gotterdammerung sword.

As you need multiple pieces of Orichalcum to make Gotterdammerung and other accessories we've detailed how to get Orichalcum in Final Fantasy 16 below.

How to get Orichalcum in Final Fantasy 16

To get Orichalcum in Final Fantasy 16 you have to complete:

You get one Orichalcum for completing each of these activities, for a total of five Orichalcum available during a normal playthrough.

Under New Management II

As long as you have completed the first part of the questline, the side quest 'Under New Management II' comes available to pick up from Isabelle at The Veil in Sanbreque during the 'Back to Their Origin' main quest.

This is a pretty easy quest, but it's not available until right at the end of the game, so you might want to go on some Hunts for some Orichalcum instead.

The Breaker of Worlds (Atlas) Hunt

The Breaker of Worlds Hunt is actually called Atlas, and it appears on the Hunt Board after completing the 'Into the Darkness' main quest.

The Breaker of Worlds is located to the very east of Cressida in the Rosaria Province, which is south of The Broken Hilt and east of Martha's Rest. Fast travel to Eastpool and then make your way south for the quickest route.

We've also got tips on how to beat Atlas.

Ruin Reawakened (Svarog) Hunt

Ruin Reawakened, also known as Svarog, appears on the Hunt Board after completing the 'Fire in the Sky' main quest.

Once you've unlocked it, Ruin Reawakened is located in the southern corner of Mornebrume in Sanbreque, which is south of Glorieuse and east of Norvent Valley. Fast travel to the Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate obelisk and then make your way south for the quickest route.

We've also got tips on how to beat Svarog.

The Tricephalic Terror (Gorgimera) Hunt

The Tricephalic Terror, also known as Gorgimera, appears on the Hunt Board during the 'Across the Narrow' main quest.

Once you've unlocked it, The Tricephalic Terror is located in the western area of The Velkroy Desert in the Dhalmekian Republic, which is north of The Dalimil Inn. You can either fast travel to The Velkroy Desert or The Dalimil Inn obelisks for the quickest routes to The Tricephalic Terror, as it's found in the middle of them.

We've also got tips on how to beat Gorgimera.

The Masterless Marauder (Behemoth King) Hunt

Masterless Marauder, AKA the Behemoth King, appears on the Hunt Board after completing the 'Nobody's Tool' side quest, which becomes available during the 'Back to Their Origin' main quest.

Once it's unlocked, Masterless Marauder is located in the north of Vidargraes in Waloed, close to the obelisk. Fast travel to the nearby Vidargraes obelisk for the quickest route to The Masterless Marauder.

We've also got tips on how to beat Behemoth King.

Final Fantasy 16 Orichalcum uses

There are three pieces of gear that you need to use Orichalcum to craft in Final Fantasy 16:

Ouroboros belt

The Sons of Ouroboros bracelets

Gotterdammerung sword

The Ouroboros belt and The Sons of Ouroboros bracelet blueprints are obtained for completing the 'Blacksmith's Blues III' side quest, and the Gotterdammerung blueprint is then rewarded when you complete the follow up quest 'Blacksmith's Blues IV'.

To help you decide if they're worth making or not, here's the stats and crafting recipes for Gotterdammerung and the Ouroboros accessories:

Name Crafting Recipe HP Defense Attack Stagger Ouroboros belt x1 Orichalcum

x1 Comet Feather

x1 Stone Tongue 32 95 0 0 The Sons of Ouroboros bracelets x1 Orichalcum

x1 Morbol Flower

x1 Stained Loincloth 32 97 0 0 Gotterdammerung sword x3 Orichalcum

x2 Darksteel

x1 Primitive Battlehorn

x1 Ragnarok sword 0 0 375 375

Good luck on your hunt for Orichalcum in Final Fantasy 16!