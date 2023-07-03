Ruin Reawakened in Final Fantasy 16 is an S Rank Hunt also called Svarog, and as an S Rank, you have to work out where it's located on your own.

There are some clues to help narrow down the search, but these are fairly vague and can easily lead you astray, so we've detailed the Ruin Reawakened location in Final Fantasy 16 below, and tips on how to beat Svarog, as it's one of the hardest Hunt Marks in the game.

For more help, we've got a page dedicated to all Hunt locations.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Final Fantasy 16 is the Darkest Final Fantasy Yet.Watch on YouTube

Final Fantasy 16 Ruin Reawakened location

To unlock Ruin Reawakened on the Hunt Board you have to complete the 'Fire in the Sky' main quest first.

Once you've unlocked it Ruin Reawakened is located in the southern corner of Mornebrume in Sanbreque, which is south of Glorieuse and east of Norvent Valley. Fast travel to the Caer Norvent Glorieuse Gate obelisk and then make your way south for the quickest route.

Here's a map picture showing exactly where to find Ruin Reawakened:

Svarog is the real name for Ruin Reawakened.

Before taking on Ruin Reawakened we highly recommend saving right before starting the fight so you can reload it from this position if you die, instead of respawning at a fast travel point.

We've got more tips for taking on Ruin Reawakened below.

Tips on how to beat Svarog in Final Fantasy 16

Ruin Reawakened, AKA Svarog, is a Level 50 S Rank Notorious Mark, and even by S Rank standards Svarog is a very hard-won battle, but some careful planning can help make the fight easier.

Here's some tips on how to beat Svarog (Ruin Reawakened) in Final Fantasy 16:

Level Clive up to at least the mid 40's - This means leaving Svarog to near the end of the game, but trust us, it'll make the fight a lot more bearable. The 'On Fortune and the Heavens' Accessory can help you level up quicker as it increases EXP earned by 15%.

- This means leaving Svarog to near the end of the game, but trust us, it'll make the fight a lot more bearable. The 'On Fortune and the Heavens' Accessory can help you level up quicker as it increases EXP earned by 15%. Fight in the air while Svarog is using 'Red Dawn' - This move can wipe you out even if you're at Level 50, so to avoid it we recommend jumping or using Phoenix Shift to gain height and hit Svarog in the air to keep your aerial combat streak going until it's finished raining down meteors.

- This move can wipe you out even if you're at Level 50, so to avoid it we recommend jumping or using Phoenix Shift to gain height and hit Svarog in the air to keep your aerial combat streak going until it's finished raining down meteors. Use Will-o'-the-Wykes if you need more protection - This fire ability creates a shield for Clive while harming enemies and is useful for some protection against 'Red Dawn' if you need time to reach Svarog in the air.

- This fire ability creates a shield for Clive while harming enemies and is useful for some protection against 'Red Dawn' if you need time to reach Svarog in the air. Garuda and Shiva abilities are best for stagger damage - Shiva's Diamond Dust is the best ability for lowering the stagger bar quickly, but Gouge and Aerial Blast are great substitutes, and we especially recommend pairing Diamond Dust with Gouge if you can.

- Shiva's Diamond Dust is the best ability for lowering the stagger bar quickly, but Gouge and Aerial Blast are great substitutes, and we especially recommend pairing Diamond Dust with Gouge if you can. Bahamut's Gigaflare is useful for both stagger and normal damage - Gigaflare also has a reasonable cooldown period, meaning you can use it to help lower Svarog's stagger bar, then use it again when Svarog is fully downed for maximum damage potential.

- Gigaflare also has a reasonable cooldown period, meaning you can use it to help lower Svarog's stagger bar, then use it again when Svarog is fully downed for maximum damage potential. Activate Clive's Limit Break, then unleash abilities when Svarog is fully staggered - This means you're causing even more damage with Clive's most powerful abilities. Start with the best ones, as the Limit Break gauge continues to lower even when in the ability animation, so you don't get much time.

- This means you're causing even more damage with Clive's most powerful abilities. Start with the best ones, as the Limit Break gauge continues to lower even when in the ability animation, so you don't get much time. You can equip abilities on other Eikons - If you like more than two of an Eikon's abilities, you can equip it on another Eikon as long as you've mastered the ability, so it's lucky that...

- If you like more than two of an Eikon's abilities, you can equip it on another Eikon as long as you've mastered the ability, so it's lucky that... Respecing is free - You can refund any of your Ability Points for free and put those points into mastering another ability if you think it will help you more in the Svarog fight.

The rewards for defeating Svarog (Ruin Reawakened) are:

x1 Orichalcum

x1 Fallen Enigma

x1 Amber

31,250 EXP

300 Ability Points

60 Renown

30,000 Gil

Good luck facing Svarog in Final Fantasy 16!