Bygul in Final Fantasy 16 is an A Rank Hunt obtained after completing 'The Last King' main quest.

The Hunt Board points Clive towards the general region Bygul is in, but you have to go to a specific part of this area to trigger the fight. To speed things along, we've got the Bygul location in Final Fantasy 16 below, along with some tips on how to beat Bygul when you find it.

Final Fantasy 16 Bygul location

To unlock Bygul on the Hunt Board you have to complete 'The Last King' main quest first.

Once you've unlocked it Bygul is located in the middle of Kritten Hollow in the Kingdom on Waloed, on the field just west of the main path, next to the treeline. You'll unlock the Kritten Hollow area while on the 'Brotherhood' main quest.

The quickest route to get to Bygul is to fast travel to the Ravenwit Walls obelisk, then follow the main road until you get to the middle of Kritten Hollow and then look left.

Here's a map picture of exactly where to find Bygul:

We've also got some tips for taking on Bygul below.

Tips on how to beat Bygul in Final Fantasy 16

Bygul is a Level 40 A Rank Notorious Mark who mainly uses AOE (area of effect) lightning and lunging attacks, meaning you'll be doing a lot of dodging.

For an edge in battle, here's some tips on how to beat Bygul in Final Fantasy 16:

Stagger Bygul as often as possible - Using Shiva's Diamond Dust and Garuda's Gouge and Aerial Blast fully staggers Bygul very quickly, opening it up for you to unleash your strongest damage abilities. When doing this, remember to...

- Using Shiva's Diamond Dust and Garuda's Gouge and Aerial Blast fully staggers Bygul very quickly, opening it up for you to unleash your strongest damage abilities. When doing this, remember to... Activate Clive's Limit Break, then unleash abilities when Bygul is fully staggered - This means you're causing even more damage with Clive's most powerful abilities. Start with the best ones, as the Limit Break gauge continues to lower even when in the ability animation, so you don't get much time. We recommend upgrading and using Bahamut's Gigaflare.

- This means you're causing even more damage with Clive's most powerful abilities. Start with the best ones, as the Limit Break gauge continues to lower even when in the ability animation, so you don't get much time. We recommend upgrading and using Bahamut's Gigaflare. Equip the Berserker Ring for extra damage - The Berserker Ring gives Clive a small window of increased damage after performing a Precision Dodge, which is always handy during tough Hunt fights.

- The Berserker Ring gives Clive a small window of increased damage after performing a Precision Dodge, which is always handy during tough Hunt fights. Use Will-o'-the-Wykes if you need more protection - This fire ability creates a shield for Clive while harming enemies and is useful for some protection against Bygul's electric bolts if you're having trouble dodging them.

- This fire ability creates a shield for Clive while harming enemies and is useful for some protection against Bygul's electric bolts if you're having trouble dodging them. Remember that you can equip abilities on other Eikons - If you like more than two of an Eikon's abilities, you can equip it on another Eikon as long as you've mastered the ability, so it's lucky that...

- If you like more than two of an Eikon's abilities, you can equip it on another Eikon as long as you've mastered the ability, so it's lucky that... Respecing is free - You can refund any of your Ability Points for free and put those points into mastering another ability if you think it will help you more in the Bygul fight.

The rewards for defeating Bygul are:

x1 Coeurl Whisker

x1 Meteorite

8,000 EXP

100 Ability Points

35 Renown

16,000 Gil

Good luck facing Bygul in Final Fantasy 16!