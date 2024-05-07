The decision to take Adam's hand or not is one of the last moments in Stellar Blade, and completely alters what ending you get.

To help you decide what to pick, we've detailed the consequences of taking Adam's hand or not in Stellar Blade below. We've kept it as spoiler-free as possible, but we do have to cover the broad strokes to help you make a decision, so beware of spoilers!

Consequences of taking Adam's hand or not in Stellar Blade

Without spoiling exactly what happens in each scenario, we can say that whether you take Adam's hand or not changes what ending you get. Not taking Adam's hand means Adam will be the final boss, and this decision truly marks the end of humanity. This ending is always the same, no matter what you did before making the choice.

Taking Adam's hand instead forces you to fight a mech and a small horde as the final bosses, and this decision combines the Naytiba and android human races to create a new type of humanity. However, Lily can die if you take Adam's hand and don't have her Lily progress bar at 100 percent before setting off for Spire 4. This occurs because you need to unlock Lily's bonus mission on Eidos 9 in order to get an item to save her.

We have more information in our endings guide, but in short, you can fill the Lily progress bar to 100 percent by just picking up every Data Entry log you come across while exploring. You don't need them all, but picking up every one you see should fill the bar well before the point of no return.

Unfortunately, you can only see the status of the Lily bar after picking up a Data Entry log that fills it, so keep an eye on the top right-hand corner of the screen while picking up each Data Entry to keep track of its progress while exploring.

Should you take Adam's hand in Stellar Blade?

Having experienced all three endings, we think you should take Adam's hand in Stellar Blade, but only if your Lily progress bar is at 100%. This seems like the best ending most fitting to the story being told, but if you want to keep on Mother Sphere's good side and complete your mission of eliminating all of the Naytiba for good (or you want to save Lily), then not taking Adam's hand might be the choice you want to make instead.

Good luck with the final boss after making the decision!