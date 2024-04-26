There are three endings in Stellar Blade that change the last few moments and who you fight right at the end of the game. There's also a Trophy attached to unlocking each ending.

To help you decide how Eve's journey should end in Stellar Blade, we've detailed how to get all endings in Stellar Blade below. Naturally, this page contains major spoilers, but we've not spoiled anything too heavily in the first section if you'd like to generally know what's in store for Eve and friends.

How to get all endings in Stellar Blade

For the most part, your Stellar Blade ending is determined by whether you take Adam's hand at the end or not. No matter what you do up to that point, if you don't take Adam's hand, you'll get the 'Return to the Colony' ending and unlock a Trophy of the same name.

If you decide to take Adam's hand you get either the 'Cost of Lost Memories' or 'Making New Memories' ending, unlocking their corresponding Trophies. Which ending you get here is determined by how many special Data Bank entries you collect before embarking to Orca Space Station in Spire 4. 'Cost of Lost Memories' is the default ending if you haven't collected enough of these specific Data Bank entries.

On the other hand (sorry), to get 'Making New Memories' you must collect enough special Data Bank entries and fill the special Lily bar to 100 percent before leaving for the Orca Space Station in Spire 4. The best way to do this is to just pick up any and all documents you find while exploring and complete as many side quests as you can.

Image credit: Shift Up

What is the Lily bar? It's the special white-coloured progress bar that pops up in the top right-hand corner of the screen after picking up certain documents and memorysticks. It's got Lily's face on it because if you get it to 100 percent, the bonus Eidos 9 area and Lily's additional quest is unlocked before jetting off to Orca Space Station.

If you're after all three ending Trophies quickly, we recommend uploading your save to the Cloud if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, either before leaving for Orca Space Station, or when Lily's progress bar is getting a bit too high. Make sure you turn off auto-upload so this doesn't get overridden. You can then download this save again after getting an ending and then play through to the end to get another, and once more for the last ending Trophy.

How to get Return to the Colony ending in Stellar Blade

To get the 'Return to the Colony' ending in Stellar Blade you must refuse to take Adam's hand near the end of the game. It doesn't matter how much progress you make with the Lily bar, as this ending will always happen if you don't take Adam's hand.

In the 'Return to the Colony' ending, Lily survives, but Adam dies.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

How to get Cost of Lost Memories ending in Stellar Blade

To get the 'Cost of Lost Memories' ending in Stellar Blade you must take Adam's hand near the end of the game while the Lily bar is below 100 percent. If you take his hand while the bar is at 100 percent, you get the 'Making New Memories' ending instead.

In the 'Cost of Lost Memories' ending, Lily dies, and Eve and Adam are fused into one being - but she still looks like the Eve we know, just with bonus powers.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

How to get Making New Memories ending in Stellar Blade

To get the 'Making New Memories' ending in Stellar Blade you must take Adam's hand near the end of the game while the Lily bar is at 100 percent. If you take his hand while the bar is below 100 percent, you get the 'Cost of Lost Memories' ending instead.

In the 'Making New Memories' ending, Lily survives, and Eve and Adam are fused into one being, but she still looks like the Eve we know, just an even more superpowered version.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Hope you get the ending you want!