Halibut is a large fish in Stellar Blade that you need to catch for the 'Fish Research' Request, and if you want to complete your fish collection.

There are only a few places Halibut is located in Stellar Blade, so we've detailed exactly how to get Halibut below, including what bait to use.

How to get Halibut in Stellar Blade

To get Halibut in Stellar Blade, you have to use the Fish Slice bait at the fishing spot under the Clock Tower in Eidos 7, or at the fishing spot in the northwestern cave in the Wasteland. This cave in the Wasteland doesn't open until the 'A Gift for a Fishing Maniac' Request is started though, so you need to go to Eidos 7 to get your first Halibut to complete the 'Fish Research' Request.

Before departing to Eidos 7, remember that you need to buy fishing intel from Clyde at the Fishing Hut by the Oasis in the Great Desert in order to unlock the ability to catch large fish. Otherwise, you're very unlikely to ever catch a Halibut, no matter how many Fish Slices you use.

Clyde's intel on large fish is bought with Fishing Points, which are naturally gained while catching fish - the bigger the fish, the more Fishing Points you get!

When you're ready to find it, the little fishing spot in Eidos 7 is right underneath the Clock Tower, where you had to input the Clock Tower code to open the gate and progress in the story. Look to the left while standing in front of the previously locked gate to find it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Stellar Blade 'Fishing Research' rewards

For catching a Halibut and handing in the Request at a Bulletin Board, you'll get some minor rewards. The 'Fishing Rewards' rewards in Stellar Blade are:

4000 Gold.

The 'A Gift for a Fishing Maniac' Request unlocks.

If 'A Gift for a Fishing Maniac' doesn't unlock for you, try completing other side quests and Requests in and around Xion to activate it.

Good luck catching Halibut!