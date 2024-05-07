Knowing how to unlock Aaron's Locker in Stellar Blade is something well worth knowing, its material rewards aren't too fantastic but the insight into the twisted story you find yourself wrapped up in is worth the effort.

You will need to take part in a Stellar Blade side quest, also known as requests, to find the combination you need to know to open the locker area on Xion.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to unlock Aaron's Locker in Stellar Blade, Aaron's Locker location, and how to complete the Looking for my Brother request at the same time.

How to unlock Aaron's Locker in Stellar Blade

To unlock Aaron's Locker in Stellar Blade you need to collect the code for it by completing the 'Looking for my Brother' request in Xion. You must do this quest to add the code to your inventory, otherwise Eve won't be able to open the chest even if you do know the code already.

How to start the Looking for my Brother request in Stellar Blade

To start the Looking for my Brother request in Stellar Blade you need to head to the request board in Xion next to Roxanne. If it doesn't appear for you, you may need to progress further in the story or do more requests in Xion first.

Once you select and accept the request you need to find Aaron.

Where to find Aaron in Stellar Blade

To find Aaron in Stellar Blade you need to head to the Wasteland. When you get there, swipe up on your Touchpad to open the Map and look for the quest marker on the east side of the map. If you're struggling to locate it, you need to head east of the Central Scrap Plains Supply Camp.

We've also marked it on the map below for you:

To find Aaron, head to the Central Scrap Plains Supply Camp. Put your back to the Supply Camp and then head directly opposite you towards the Villa. This route should be familiar to you if you've completed the Stolen Treasure quest.

Keep walking past the Villa and follow the path past the Bus Stop Legion Camp on your left, then continue to follow the path around to the right past some crumbling buildings. There will be a few enemies here, take them out as you continue to follow the path but keep an eye on your right.

You will eventually see some stone formations that act as stepping stones to get across the large canyon to the next cliff area.

We've marked its location on the map below for you too so you know where to look:

Once you're across to the next area, follow the path around and up to the right to the Container Scrapyard. There is a pile of old crates and containers stacked on top of each other to make a shoddy wall near the top of the cliff by the Villa:

Climb over the wall here and then look for the locked hatch in the floor. Use your Drone to scan the area too and you should see that there's a body underneath the locked hatch - this is Aaron.

To get to Aaron use the panel on the tower beside the locked opening in the floor and three targets will appear. Use your Drone Gun to shoot all three of these targets before time runs out to completely open the door to the hatch.

Don't worry if you miss the first time, you can attempt this as many times as you need to.

Investigate the body that has been revealed to confirm it's Aaron and to get the code off him, then return to the Request Board in Xion to complete this quest.

Aaron's Locker location in Stellar Blade

To find Aaron's Locker in Stellar Blade stand with your back to the Request Board by Roxanne and then walk forwards. Then, head to the right down the stairs and left through the tunnel area.

At the end of this tunnel use your Drone to scan the area - it should highlight a crate behind a door and a control panel to the right of it.

Interact with the panel and put in the code you found earlier on Aaron's body. Aaron's Locker code in Stellar Blade is azazaz (αΣαΣαΣ):

Once you put this in the door will open and you can raid everything in Aaron's locker. You can open the crate near the door to get a handful of useful materials. We also strongly advise reading the log on the computer in here - it gives you interesting information about the story.

Stellar Blade Looking for my Brother request rewards explained

Alongside the information you uncover in Aaron's Computer and the materials you get from his crate, these are the completion rewards for the Looking for my Brother request in Stellar Blade:

x3,500 Gold

x2 Vitcoin

That's it for now!