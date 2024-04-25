Stellar Blade Plan to Clean the Earth walkthrough

Completing the Plan to Clean the Earth quest in Stellar Blade will test your problem solving skills but it's worth it to meet a friendly and rather remarkable little friend.

This Stellar Blade side quest takes place in the Wasteland region and we highly recommend taking part in it when you first reach this area as the benefits of completing it will be useful later on if you want to buy specific parts or items for Eve.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to complete the Plan to Clean the Earth quest in Stellar Blade.

How to start the Plan to Clean the Earth quest in Stellar Blade

To start the Plan to Clean the Earth quest in Stellar Blade you need to head to the exclamation point marker on the northeastern section of the Wasteland map.

Once you start to get close to this area you'll pick up a distress signal. This message will unlock the Plan to Clean the Earth quest. Then, continue to head for the marker on the map.

When you get there, we recommend activating the Supply Camp opposite the entrance to the Scrapyard.

Head inside the Scrapyard's main entrance and speak to the little robot stuck underneath a car. You'll learn that their name is Digger (D1G-g2r).

How to complete the Plan to Clean the Earth quest in Stellar Blade

To complete this quest you will need to free Digger by resetting the Claw Crane's control system by operating three pieces of machinery in the right order.

To reset the system, you need to operate the machines in this order:

Ticker

Buzzer

Clunker

All three machines will be roughly marked on your map after speaking to Digger and they're all in the Scrapyard.

Handy tip, pay attention to the function and noises of each machine when you activate it. It will tell you if you're at the right one as they all do as their names suggest, such as the Ticker actually makes a ticking noise once it's on.

Stellar Blade Plan to Clean the Earth Ticker location

The first piece of machinery you need to find is the Ticker. To get to the Ticker in the Scrapyard face Digger and then follow the path to the left. Continue to stick to the path as it veers around to the left and you should see some climbing holds alongside poles in the canyon wall.

Underneath the holds you should see a yellow box. Use R2 to grab this box then push it over towards the canyon wall so that it's underneath the lowest hand hold there.

Then, climb on top of the yellow box and follow the hand holds to climb along the wall. Use the poles to swing to the higher platform.

Once on this higher platform the Ticker machine will be right in front of you. Walk up to the button and press R2 to activate the machine.

Stellar Blade Plan to Clean the Earth Buzzer location

The next machine you need to find is the Buzzer. To get to the Buzzer in the Scrapyard in Stellar Blade face Digger (where they're trapped) and follow the path to your left. When the path here starts to split off, follow it around to the right.

Then, you should see a yellow box and a higher platform to the left of it. Use R2 to push or pull this box to the left so that it's sitting beneath the gap in the railings on the edge of the platform above.

When you're happy with the placement, climb up onto the yellow box and then onto the next platform.

Here, face the yellow box on the platform and then turn around to the right until you see another device.

Walk over to it, then use R2 to grab the device and pull it across to the platform switch on the floor next to it. When placed correctly, the switch will turn blue.

This opens the gates near the yellow box on the same level. Go back to this box and then push or pull it with R2 to the newly revealed section so Eve can climb up to the next level.

On this third level you can find the Buzzer Machine around to your right. Press the button next to it with R2 to activate the machine.

Stellar Blade Plan to Clean the Earth Clunker location

The third and final machine you need to activate for this quest is the Clunker. To reach the Clunker go back to the very first box you moved for the Buzzer at ground level.

When here, turn around to face north-north-west.

On the far side of the area in front of you there should be two small devices next to floor panels. Use your Drone to scan the area if you're struggling to find it.

Place each device on the two floor panels almost next to each one to open the doorway leading back to Digger.

Use R2 to grab the yellow box here and pull it into the area where the devices are. Then, if you're facing the open door, push or pull the box to the right and you should see a broken ladder halfway up a structure.

Move the box so that it sits directly beneath this broken ladder. When you're happy with the placement of it, climb on top of the box then jump for Eve to grab onto the ladder.

Climb up the ladder and the button to activate the Clunker is directly opposite you.

Congratulations! You've now freed Digger and made a useful little friend. Go back and speak to the grateful little robot to wrap this quest up.

Stellar Blade Plan to Clean the Earth quest rewards explained

These are the rewards for completing the Plan to Clean the Earth quest in Stellar Blade:

x400 Gold

x5 Extreme Nano Element

x25 Advanced Nano Element

x50 Nano Element

SP

Digger will now be unlocked as a merchant that you can gain affinity with by visiting them and purchasing their items.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Stellar Blade content, check out our Lost Ark walkthrough or our page showing you the Wisdom Puzzle code solution.