Stellar Blade The Scavenger's Story walkthrough

Knowing where to find Kaya's Bike and Trunk in Stellar Blade is part of the Scavenger's Story side quest you pick up on your first visit to Xion.

This Stellar Blade quest sends you off to the rugged and junk-ridden Wasteland where the scrapper left their Bike and Trunk to save their own skin while running from dangerous Naytibas. Your job now is to get them back to their owner.

Without further ado, here's our Stellar Blade Scavenger's Story side quest walkthrough.

On this page:

How to start the Scavenger's Story quest in Stellar Blade

You will automatically pick up the Scavenger's Story side quest in Stellar Blade when you visit Sister's Junk on Xion early in the main story. While speaking to Kaya, she will mention she's left her Bike and Trunk in the Scrap Plains in the Wasteland.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

As soon as you finish speaking with her, the quest will be activated and trackable in your mission menu.

Kaya's Bike location in Stellar Blade

Kaya's Bike and Trunk are in the Scrap Plains in the Wasteland. When you get to the Wasteland region, open up your map by swiping up on your touchpad. The Scrap Plains should be marked out for you and highlighted if you're tracking this quest - if not, then the Scrap Plains can be found to the south east.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

When you get to this area we recommend activating the Supply Camp first. Once you've done this, stand with your back to the Supply Camp and look opposite you, you should see a shelter with a large pile of scrap behind it and a couple of scrap drones around it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Kaya's Bike and Trunk are on top of the scrap pile being picked at by the drones. Now you know where it is, your next task is reaching it.

How to reach Kaya's Bike in Stellar Blade

To reach Kaya's Bike and Trunk in Stellar Blade stand with your back to the Supply Camp and look towards the scrap pile they're on. In front of it is a Shelter - walk over to this and head in through the doorway on the rear left side of it. It might just look like a shadow but trust us, there's a doorway here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Once through the doorway follow the path around to the right until you find a yellow box tucked into the wall here. Use R2 to hold the box and use L to drag it back the way you came from, the box will stop moving at the entrance. This is what you want to happen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

When the box is by the doorway you entered through, look up and you should see an opening in the 'ceiling' where a rope is hanging. Climb on top of the box and jump for Eve to grab onto the rope. If she doesn't do this when you jump, you need to adjust your box.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Then, simply climb up the rope and use your Drone scanner to locate the Bike on top of the pile. It's being picked at by a scrap drone so it's easy enough to spot. Walk over to it and interact with it with R2, then do the same with the Trunk to the right when you're facing the Bike.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Now that you've got everything you need, head back to Kaya at Sister's Junk in Xion and speak to her to finish this quest.

Stellar Blade the Scavenger's Story quest rewards explained

These are the completion rewards for the Scavenger's Story quest in Stellar Blade:

x800 Gold

WB Pump

x10 Extreme Polymer Material

x20 Advanced Polymer Material

x30 Polymer Material

SP

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

That's all for now!