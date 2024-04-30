Knowing where to find Arin will help you complete the Stolen Treasure quest in Stellar Blade. You will, however, need to wait a while before you can access this quest in Xion but it's worth it as one of the rewards unlocks another merchant vendor in the settlement for you to visit.

This Stellar Blade side quest will put Eve in the middle of a somewhat personal issue between a father and daughter over a simple, but much-loved, Buddha statue. You will need to venture into the Wasteland to look for it, so we highly recommend using fast travel to shorten this quest down.

Without further ado, here's our Stellar Blade Stolen Treasure walkthrough, including Arin's location and the quest completion rewards.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to start the Stolen Treasure quest in Stellar Blade

To start the Stolen Treasure quest in Stellar Blade you need to have completed the Altess Levoire quest and returned the second Hyper Cell to the Hyperdrive in Xion. Once you've done this and exited the Hyperdrive chamber, you should be able to see several new exclamation marks on your map of Xion.

To begin the Stolen Treasure quest you need to speak to Lyle in the shop that's to the right of the entrance of Xion when you enter from the docking area. We've marked its location on the map below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

When you get close to the shop you should hear a loud crashing noise, this is the sign that you can begin the quest.

Go inside the shop and speak to Lyle behind the counter. He'll inform you his daughter Arin stole a precious item, a Buddah statue, and has disappeared with it. When Eve agrees to help him the Stolen Treasure quest will begin.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Where to find Arin in Stellar Blade

Your first step to finding Arin is to speak to Kaya at Sister's Junk in Xion. Her shop will be marked by a bag icon on your map.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

When you get there, speak to Kaya and choose the 'Arin's whereabouts' option that appears. Kaya will inform you that Arin went to a Villa in the Wasteland - so guess where you're going?

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Head back to the Wasteland and then look on your map. You should find that the Villa in the Scrap Plains is marked by a quest icon. If you can't find it, it's on the east portion of the Wasteland map and directly opposite the Central Scrap Plains Supply Camp.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Go to this area and you should see a large building with an orb on top of it. This is the Villa you're looking for.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Face the Villa's front side and climb up to the first level of it via the stack of scrap on its right.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

On this level you can read the digital screen to the left of the ladder to find out who built it. Then, continue up to the next level via the ladder. At the top you'll realise Arin isn't here, so you need to talk to the droid on your left.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

After speaking to them, head back down to ground level.

Now, Arin is stuck on the edge of the cliff behind the Villa. To reach her, climb down the ladder from the top level of the Villa and exit to your left. Check your compass with the Drone, you should be facing north at this point.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Here, follow the long path around to your right. There will be several Naytiba in your way here, so dispose of them as you progress forward. Once you get past the run down ruins on your left, keep an eye on your right for a series of make-shift stepping stones made of cliff stumps that lead to another large sloped cliff.

We've marked the location on the map below for you:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Jump across to the sloped cliff using these stumps, it's far easier if you have double jump but jump and dash also works.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Once across to the other side, follow the path forward and around to your right until you reach the Container Scrapyard - which is a pile of containers stacked on top of one another.

Several Creepers inhabit this area, so dispose of them and then climb over the wall made by the containers. At the top of the wall you should be able to see several Creepers standing on the edge of the cliff near the Villa, go to them and defeat them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

Then, stand where they were and look down. You should see someone on the cliff on a ledge just below you, this is Arin! Jump down and speak to Arin. Once you've done this, head back to Lyle in Xion to wrap up the quest.

Stellar Blade Stolen Treasure quest rewards explained

Here are the rewards for completing the Stolen Treasure quest in Stellar Blade:

x800 Gold

x2 Vitcoin

x25 Avanced Nano Element

Gilt Bronze Buddha Statue

SP

Lyle's General Store

After you complete the Stolen Treasure quest, speak to Lyle again to learn that he's re-opened his store in Xion. Here, like other merchants across the word, you can buy a plethora of goodies to help with your adventure. Also, you can use the statue to decorate the box to the left of your Can collection display.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

That's it for now! If you're looking for more content, then check out our page listing all Stellar Blade Outfits and how to get them. Stuck on a quest? We've got a Plan to Clean the Earth walkthrough, a Lost Ark walkthrough and a Scavenger's Story walkthrough to help you out.