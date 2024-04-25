You'll need to figure out the Stellar Blade Eidos 7 Clock Tower puzzle solution after you encounter a locked gate while striving to complete the 'Scavenger Adam' quest in the early hours of the game.

The gate you're looking for on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade has a neon sign above it that says 'Club BPEMR'. This gate is locked by a code, but this isn't something you can find laying around on the bodies of fallen soldiers, instead it's hidden in the environment around you.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to solve the Eidos 7 Clock Tower gate puzzle in Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade Clock Tower puzzle solution on Eidos 7

To open the gate by the Clock Tower on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade you need to find out the correct time to put into the panel. To do this, put your back to the locked gate and pan the camera up until you see the broken clock looming over the area.

The solution for the Clock Tower puzzle to open the gate is 1225 - which is the exact time being shown on the broken clock. All you need to do is type the code into the panel beside the gate and you'll be able to move into the next area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Shift Up

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Stellar Blade content, check out our page showing you how to power the Memory Tower on Eidos 7 or our page that shows you how to fast travel.