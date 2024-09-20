Zelda Echoes of Wisdom release time in BST, CEST, EDT and PDT explained
When can you finally play as Zelda?
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is nearly in our hands with its release date of Thursday 26th September on the Nintendo Switch fastly approaching.
Firmly ignoring The Wand of Gamelon, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is the first time Princess Zelda has ever taken the stage as a true leading character in The Legend of Zelda series. While you can start your adventure the moment you get hold of a physical edition of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the digital version purchased via the Nintendo Switch eShop has a restriction you need to pay attention to.
So, if you've digitally pre-ordered the game through the eShop and want to know when you can start playing, look below to learn the Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release time.
Zelda Echoes of Wisdom release time in BST, CEST, EDT and PDT
The release time for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is nice and straightforward for anyone planning on playing the digital version of the game as it should keep to the general Nintendo Switch eShop rule of being available from midnight (local time) on Thursday 26th September.
The main exception lies within the United States and its multiple timezones. Since the release is nation wide, players living on the west coast should be able to start Zelda's adventure at the same time as those on the east coast meaning they'll get access to Echoes of Wisdom a little earlier on Wednesday 25th September.
Here's a quick summary of the Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release times in your region:
- UK - 12am (midnight BST) on Thursday 26th September
- Europe - 12am (midnight CEST) on Thursday 26th September
- East Coast US - 12am (midnight EDT) on Thursday 26th September
- West Coast US - 9pm (PDT) on Wednesday 25th September
The above only applies to digital pre-orders of the game through the Nintendo Switch eShop. Nintendo keeps to this rule for every game it releases, which is something to keep in mind if you're planning on pre-ordering another first party game, like Mario & Luigi: Brothership, via the eShop. It's also a good idea to take the Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom file size into account if you're playing the digital version.
If you've ordered a physical copy, you'll either need to pick it up in-person like the good old days or be at the mercy of your local postal service. (And your broken doorbell for some of us…) The bonus of ordering a physical copy of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is that, depending on where you purchase it, you may get some free
tat gift. If you've ordered it from the official Nintendo Store, for example, you'll get a free little Zelda themed keyring.
If you're still unsure about whether you want to play Zelda's adventure, check out Eurogamer's Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom preview.
Best of luck in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom!