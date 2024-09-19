Nintendo announces new Switch bundles for Europe

With the holiday season (and Switch 2) on the horizon, Nintendo has announced a trio of new Switch bundles available from today in Europe.

Looking to introduce a friend or family member to Animal Crossing? There's a bundle which packs in a Nintendo Switch Lite and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, plus 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online membership. This is available either in Coral (featuring Isabelle) or Turquoise (featuring Timmy & Tommy) colours.

Image credit: Nintendo

For those looking to keep active inside as the weather gets colder, another bundle option is available featuring a vanilla Nintendo Switch with the classic Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con. This will have Nintendo Switch Sports pre-installed, a Leg Strap accessory, plus 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Image credit: Nintendo

These bundles differ from those announced by Nintendo of America this week, which feature Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - the console's most popular game - with either a vanilla Switch or a Switch OLED.

Nintendo's online store has the Switch Lite Animal Crossing bundle priced at £200 - meaning you effectively get the game and Switch Online membership at no extra cost.

It's the same with the Switch Sports bundle, which Nintendo's online store is selling for £260 - the same price as a standard vanilla Switch.

With Switch 2 set for a 2025 launch, these bundles will likely help shift hardware for Nintendo as the company prepares for the Switch 1's last Christmas. Do you know anyone without a Switch yet?