Here's 15 glorious minutes of Dead Cells creator's next game, Windblown

Motion Twin has gifted us a 15-minute peek at the follow-up to its hugely acclaimed action-platformer Dead Cells, Windblown.

The uncut segment takes us through the basics and offers a mostly spoiler-free insight into "what it's like to step into the shoes of a Leaper for the very first time".

To save you looking, here's the full fifteen-minute treat below:

"In Windblown, players will leap with speed through vast, ever-changing islands in the sky as they use a variety of powerful weapons to destroy the Sentinels – deadly minions of the Vortex that threaten their home," Motion Twin teases.

"Movement is simple yet precise, with dashes launching the player between floating islands and platforms, evading deadly Sentinel assaults, and advancing towards the player’s next inevitable encounter. From the first leap into the Autumn biome and beyond, players will overcome countless adversaries whilst picking up different Weapons, Trinkets, Gifts and Fish to help unleash their Leaper’s full potential."

Whilst we still don't yet have a firm release date, the end of the teaser reveals that Motion Twin still plan to release the game in early access on PC in 2024... and there's only three months left of 2024, of course.

Motion Twin's Windblown was announced at the end of last year. Described as "tough but always fair", it's a combat-focused adventure - playable either solo or with up to three friends online - that casts participants as Leapers, warriors charged with protecting their home world, The Ark, from the deadly Vortex and its Sentinel minions.