Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii announced with swashbuckling trailer

It's a pirates life for the Yakuza series. Earlier today, Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku revealed Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

The upcoming spin-off was announced during the RGG Summit livestream, and features recurring character Goro Majima swashing his buckles as the sole protagonist.

The game appears to take place after the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and sees poor ol' Goro washed up on the sandy shores of Rich Island, unsure of who he is or why he is there. Soon, however, he is embracing his inner-pirate to bombastic effect. I mean, why not! You can check out our first look at Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii in the video below.

As you can see, the combat in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is very action based, with swords slashing and, of course, a good amount of rope swinging on board a pirate ship. Also, that water! Gosh, it looks divine. And a pirate hub! Yes, please do sign me up.

Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is set to debut next year, on 28th February. It will launch across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC.

What do you think? Has Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii shivered your timbers, or do you think RGG needs to walk the plank?