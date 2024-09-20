Silent Hill 2 Remake will be a PS5 console exclusive for one year

It's finally been confirmed that the Silent Hill 2 Remake will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 for one year.

According to a new "immersion" trailer that dropped yesterday, Bloober Team's highly-anticipated remake will become available on "other formats" on 8th October, 2025.

At this time, however, it remains unclear what those "other formats" may be.

Whilst we've long known that the remake was a PC and PS5 console exclusive, we didn't know exactly how long that exclusivity period would be until now.

This latest trailer, embedded above, also showed off how the PS5 controller works to better immerse you in Silent Hill 2's grim world, including 4K graphics, 3D audio, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a dynamic lightbar that helps you track James' health status.

Can't wait until 8th October to revisit Silent Hill? Here's a free visit to everyone's special place courtesy of a Japanese content creator who has streamed the first 90 minutes of Silent Hill 2 Remake to YouTube.

Silent Hill 2 Remake will feature the option to remove all UI elements and add on a "90s filter".

Earlier this month, Tom Morgan shared his thoughts on the opening hours of the remake in Eurogamer's Silent Hill 2 Remake preview.

"In rebuilding such a beloved classic with upgraded visuals and controls, the new combat style fits in surprisingly well," Tom wrote in his excellent summary.