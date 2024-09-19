Today’s Connections hint and answer on 20th September for 467

Whether you're stuck on your last guess or just want a push to get started, we can help you figure out the Connections answer for today, 20th September.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Wordle. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Look for verbs.

- Look for verbs. Green - Who is it?

- Who is it? Blue - Think about space.

- Think about space. Purple - They all could follow the same word.

- They all could follow the same word. Think belongs to Yellow, Party belongs to Green, and Solo belongs to Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 20th September Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Cat Person Solo Hawk Chevy Figure Individual Corner Character Boba Imagine Party Suspect Emperor Litter Think To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 20th September Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Presume - Figure, Imagine, Suspect, Think

Somebody - Character, Individual, Party, Person

Characters In "The Empire Strikes Back," Familiarly - Boba, Chewy, Emperor, Solo

Words After "Kitty" - Cat, Corner, Hawk, Litter Today's Connections... got me again. I spent too long trying different combinations for green (I thought figure or character could have fit!), and by the time I figured it out, it was too late.