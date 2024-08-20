If you're looking for a list of every boss in Black Myth: Wukong, then you've come to the right place. There are many bosses to defeat in this mythological re-telling of Journey to the West, including dozens of Yaoguai Kings and Yaoguai Chiefs to hunt down, as well as some further bosses that don't quite fall into either demon category. We've got them all right here in our in-progress boss list, so if you want to test your prowess against all Black Myth: Wukong's bosses, we're here to help. Below, you'll find every boss we've found so far, as well as their nearest shrine location to help you track them down.

All Black Myth Wukong bosses and locations