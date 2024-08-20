Skip to main content

All Black Myth Wukong bosses and locations

Our in-progress guide to help you fight every boss in Black Myth: Wukong.

If you're looking for a list of every boss in Black Myth: Wukong, then you've come to the right place. There are many bosses to defeat in this mythological re-telling of Journey to the West, including dozens of Yaoguai Kings and Yaoguai Chiefs to hunt down, as well as some further bosses that don't quite fall into either demon category. We've got them all right here in our in-progress boss list, so if you want to test your prowess against all Black Myth: Wukong's bosses, we're here to help. Below, you'll find every boss we've found so far, as well as their nearest shrine location to help you track them down.

Name Chapter Type Location
Bullguard 1 Yaoguai Chief Forest of Wolves, near Front Hills shrine
Wandering Wight 1 Spirit Forest of Wolves
Guangzhi 1 Yaoguai Chief Forest of Wolves, near Outside the Forest shrine
Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang 1 Yaoguai Chief Bamboo Grove, near Snake Trail shrine
Guangmou 1 Yaoguai Chief Bamboo Grove, near Snake Trail shrine
Lingxuzi 1 Yaoguai King Forest of Wolves, near Guanyin Temple shrine
Whiteclad Noble 1 NPC Bamboo Grove, near Marsh of White Mist shrine
Elder Jinchi 1 Yaoguai King SECRET BOSS: Ancient Guanyin Temple, near Grand Chamber shrine
Ring the three bells in Chapter 1 (where you fought Guangzhi in Forest of Wolves; where you fought Guangmou in Bamboo Grove; and where you fought White-Clad Noble in Marsh of White Mist)
The Red Loong 1 Yaoguai King SECRET BOSS: Forest of Wolves, near Outside the Forest shrine
Find the Loong Scales in Chapter 2 then return to Forest of Wolves and use them on the waterfall near the aforementioned shrine
Black Wing King 1 Yaoguai King Black Wind Cave, near Cave Interior shrine
Black Bear Guai 1 Yaoguai King Black Wind Cave, near Bodhi Peak shrine
Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village, near Village Entrance shrine
Earth Wolf 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village, near Village Entrance shrine
The Royal Family of Flowing Sands 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village, near Village Entrance shrine
First Prince of the Flowing Sands 2 Yaoguai Chief Sandgate Village, near Valley of Despair shrine (left-hand route round the locked gate)
Mad Tiger 2 Yaoguai Chief SECRET BOSS: Sandgate Village, Bottom of the Well
Must obtain the Old Rattle-Drum from defeating Tiger's Acolyte, and use it in three locations (side area to the right after going through the locked gate in Valley of Despair; Windrest Hamlet; and finally the well the area where you fought Earth Wolf).
Tiger Vanguard 2 Yaoguai King Crouching Tiger Temple, near Temple Entrance shrine
Stone Vanguard 2 Yaoguai King Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
Mother of Stones 2 Yaoguai Chief Fright Cliffs, near Rockrest Flat shrine
Tiger's Acolyte 2 Yaoguai Chief Yellow Wind Formation, on the bridge past Windrest Hamlet shrine
Black Loong 2 Yaoguai King SECRET BOSS: Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
Must use Loong Scale on the nearby sand fall barrier.
Shigandang 2 Yaoguai King SECRET BOSS: Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
Find the six Buddha Eyeballs in Chapter 2, then place them in the stone near where you fought the Stone Vanguard
Gore-Eye Daoist 2 Yaoguai Chief Yellow Stone Formation, between Windseal Gate and Valley of Despair shrines, through the locked gate
Man-in-Stone 2 NPC Fright Cliff, near Squall Hideout shrine
Yellow-Robed Squire 2 NPC Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
"Tiger Vanguard" 2 Yaoguai Chief SECRET BOSS: Kingdom of Sahali
Must complete drunken pig's sidequest in Chapter 2, who can be found near the Rockrest Flat shrine.
Fuban 2 Yaoguai King SECRET BOSS: Kingdom of Sahali, near Sandgate Bound shrine
Yellow Wind Sage 2 Yaoguai King Yellow Wind Formation, near Windseal Gate shrine
(alternatively: Crouching Tiger Temple, near Cellar shrine)
Kang-Jin Loong 3 Yaoguai King Snowhill Path, near Mirrormere shrine
Kang-Lin Star 3 Yaoguai King Bitter Lake, near Turtle Island shrine
Captain Wise-Voice 3 Yaoguai King Pagoda Realm, near Mani Wheel shrine
Cyan Loong 2 Yaoguai King Bitter Lake, near Turtle Island shrine
Chen Loong 3 NPC Bitter Lake, near North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine
Apramana Bat 3 Yaoguai Chief Bitter Lake, near North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine
Non-White 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley of Ecstasy, near Mindfulness Cliff shrine
Non-Able 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley of Ecstasy, near Brook of Bliss shrine
Non-Pure 3 Yaoguai Chief New Thunderclap Temple, near Mahavira Hall shrine
Captain Void-Illusion 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley of Ecstasy, near Longevity Road shrine
Captain Kalpa-Wave 3 Yaoguai Chief Valley of Ecstasy, near Longevity Road shrine
Monk from the Sea 3 Yaoguai Chief New Thunderclap Temple, near Temple Entrance shrine
Macaque Chief 3 Yaoguai Chief Snowhill Path, near Frost-Clad Path shrine
Yellowbrow 3 Yaoguai King New Thunderclap Temple, near Mahavira Hall shrine
The First Sister 4 Yaoguai Chief N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
The Second Sister 4 Yaoguai Chief Village of Lanxi, near Estate of the Zhu shrine
The Third Sister 4 Yaoguai Chief N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
The Fourth Sister 4 Yaoguai Chief N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
The Fifth Sister 4 Yaoguai Chief N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
The Sixth Sister 4 Yaoguai Chief N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
Elder Armourworm 4 Yaoguai Chief The Webbed Hollow, near The Verdure Bridge shrine
Centipede Guai 4 Yaoguai Chief The Webbed Hollow, near Middle Hollow shrine
Buddha's Right Hand 4 Yaoguai Chief The Webbed Hollow, near Cliffs of Oblivion shrine
Zhe Bajie 4 NPC The Webbed Hollow, near
Violet Spider 4 Yaoguai King The Webbed Hollow, near The Gathering Cave shrine
Commander Beetle 4 Yaoguai Chief Temple of the Yellow Flowers, near Forest of Ferocity shrine
Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master 4 Yaoguai King Temple of Yellow Flowers, near Court of Illumination shrine

