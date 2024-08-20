All Black Myth Wukong bosses and locations
Our in-progress guide to help you fight every boss in Black Myth: Wukong.
If you're looking for a list of every boss in Black Myth: Wukong, then you've come to the right place. There are many bosses to defeat in this mythological re-telling of Journey to the West, including dozens of Yaoguai Kings and Yaoguai Chiefs to hunt down, as well as some further bosses that don't quite fall into either demon category. We've got them all right here in our in-progress boss list, so if you want to test your prowess against all Black Myth: Wukong's bosses, we're here to help. Below, you'll find every boss we've found so far, as well as their nearest shrine location to help you track them down.
All Black Myth Wukong bosses and locations
|Name
|Chapter
|Type
|Location
|Bullguard
|1
|Yaoguai Chief
|Forest of Wolves, near Front Hills shrine
|Wandering Wight
|1
|Spirit
|Forest of Wolves
|Guangzhi
|1
|Yaoguai Chief
|Forest of Wolves, near Outside the Forest shrine
|Baw-Li-Guhh-Lang
|1
|Yaoguai Chief
|Bamboo Grove, near Snake Trail shrine
|Guangmou
|1
|Yaoguai Chief
|Bamboo Grove, near Snake Trail shrine
|Lingxuzi
|1
|Yaoguai King
|Forest of Wolves, near Guanyin Temple shrine
|Whiteclad Noble
|1
|NPC
|Bamboo Grove, near Marsh of White Mist shrine
|Elder Jinchi
|1
|Yaoguai King
|SECRET BOSS: Ancient Guanyin Temple, near Grand Chamber shrine
Ring the three bells in Chapter 1 (where you fought Guangzhi in Forest of Wolves; where you fought Guangmou in Bamboo Grove; and where you fought White-Clad Noble in Marsh of White Mist)
|The Red Loong
|1
|Yaoguai King
|SECRET BOSS: Forest of Wolves, near Outside the Forest shrine
Find the Loong Scales in Chapter 2 then return to Forest of Wolves and use them on the waterfall near the aforementioned shrine
|Black Wing King
|1
|Yaoguai King
|Black Wind Cave, near Cave Interior shrine
|Black Bear Guai
|1
|Yaoguai King
|Black Wind Cave, near Bodhi Peak shrine
|Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Sandgate Village, near Village Entrance shrine
|Earth Wolf
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Sandgate Village, near Village Entrance shrine
|The Royal Family of Flowing Sands
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Sandgate Village, near Village Entrance shrine
|First Prince of the Flowing Sands
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Sandgate Village, near Valley of Despair shrine (left-hand route round the locked gate)
|Mad Tiger
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|SECRET BOSS: Sandgate Village, Bottom of the Well
Must obtain the Old Rattle-Drum from defeating Tiger's Acolyte, and use it in three locations (side area to the right after going through the locked gate in Valley of Despair; Windrest Hamlet; and finally the well the area where you fought Earth Wolf).
|Tiger Vanguard
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Crouching Tiger Temple, near Temple Entrance shrine
|Stone Vanguard
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
|Mother of Stones
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Fright Cliffs, near Rockrest Flat shrine
|Tiger's Acolyte
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Yellow Wind Formation, on the bridge past Windrest Hamlet shrine
|Black Loong
|2
|Yaoguai King
|SECRET BOSS: Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
Must use Loong Scale on the nearby sand fall barrier.
|Shigandang
|2
|Yaoguai King
|SECRET BOSS: Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
Find the six Buddha Eyeballs in Chapter 2, then place them in the stone near where you fought the Stone Vanguard
|Gore-Eye Daoist
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|Yellow Stone Formation, between Windseal Gate and Valley of Despair shrines, through the locked gate
|Mad Tiger
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|SECRET BOSS: Sandgate Village, Bottom of the Well
Must obtain the Old Rattle-Drum from defeating Tiger's Acolyte, and use it in three locations (side area to the right after going through the locked gate in Valley of Despair; Windrest Hamlet; and finally the well the area where you fought Earth Wolf).
|Man-in-Stone
|2
|NPC
|Fright Cliff, near Squall Hideout shrine
|Yellow-Robed Squire
|2
|NPC
|Fright Cliff, near Rockrest Flat shrine
|"Tiger Vanguard"
|2
|Yaoguai Chief
|SECRET BOSS: Kingdom of Sahali
Must complete drunken pig's sidequest in Chapter 2, who can be found near the Rockrest Flat shrine.
|Fuban
|2
|Yaoguai King
|SECRET BOSS: Kingdom of Sahali, near Sandgate Bound shrine
|Yellow Wind Sage
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Yellow Wind Formation, near Windseal Gate shrine
(alternatively: Crouching Tiger Temple, near Cellar shrine)
|Kang-Jin Loong
|3
|Yaoguai King
|Snowhill Path, near Mirrormere shrine
|Kang-Lin Star
|3
|Yaoguai King
|Bitter Lake, near Turtle Island shrine
|Captain Wise-Voice
|3
|Yaoguai King
|Pagoda Realm, near Mani Wheel shrine
|Cyan Loong
|2
|Yaoguai King
|Bitter Lake, near Turtle Island shrine
|Chen Loong
|3
|NPC
|Bitter Lake, near North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine
|Apramana Bat
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Bitter Lake, near North Shore of the Bitter Lake shrine
|Non-White
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Valley of Ecstasy, near Mindfulness Cliff shrine
|Non-Able
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Valley of Ecstasy, near Brook of Bliss shrine
|Non-Pure
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|New Thunderclap Temple, near Mahavira Hall shrine
|Captain Void-Illusion
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Valley of Ecstasy, near Longevity Road shrine
|Captain Kalpa-Wave
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Valley of Ecstasy, near Longevity Road shrine
|Monk from the Sea
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|New Thunderclap Temple, near Temple Entrance shrine
|Macaque Chief
|3
|Yaoguai Chief
|Snowhill Path, near Frost-Clad Path shrine
|Yellowbrow
|3
|Yaoguai King
|New Thunderclap Temple, near Mahavira Hall shrine
|The First Sister
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
|The Second Sister
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|Village of Lanxi, near Estate of the Zhu shrine
|The Third Sister
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
|The Fourth Sister
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
|The Fifth Sister
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
|The Sixth Sister
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|N/A - added to your Portraits menu after completing Chapter 4
|Elder Armourworm
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|The Webbed Hollow, near The Verdure Bridge shrine
|Centipede Guai
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|The Webbed Hollow, near Middle Hollow shrine
|Buddha's Right Hand
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|The Webbed Hollow, near Cliffs of Oblivion shrine
|Zhe Bajie
|4
|NPC
|The Webbed Hollow, near
|Violet Spider
|4
|Yaoguai King
|The Webbed Hollow, near The Gathering Cave shrine
|Commander Beetle
|4
|Yaoguai Chief
|Temple of the Yellow Flowers, near Forest of Ferocity shrine
|Hundred-Eyed Daoist Master
|4
|Yaoguai King
|Temple of Yellow Flowers, near Court of Illumination shrine