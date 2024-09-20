Zelda Echoes of Wisdom file size
How big is the Echoes of Wisdom download?
Knowing the Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom file size is a good idea for anyone planning on playing the digital version of the latest adventure in Hyrule.
Whether you're planning on pre-loading the game in preparation of the Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom release date or going to wait until its launch before downloading, ensuring your Nintendo Switch has enough room is essential. You wouldn't want to risk accidently deleting your Animal Crossing island in a rush to make space after all?
So look down below to find the Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom file size.
Zelda Echoes of Wisdom file size: How big is the Echoes of Wisdom download size?
The Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom file size is 5544.00 MB according to the very bottom of the Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom page on the official Nintendo website.
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is far smaller than Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the previous Zelda game released for the Nintendo Switch, which sat at 16 GB upon release - a mighty file size for a new Switch release. It's not surprising though that Zelda's first true adventure is far smaller than a game exploring the lands, depths and skies of Hyrule.
Thanks to this small download size, you should be able to easily fit Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on your Nintendo Switch. At worst you can either download it straight onto an SD card or delete that game you bought during an eShop sale and totally going to play at some point. You swear.
Keep in mind though that Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will most likely receive patches as is the way with modern video games, so this file size is likely to grow. These patches will also take up space on your Nintendo Switch even if you've purchased a physical edition.
Hope you enjoy Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom!