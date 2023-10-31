PS5 Slim pre-orders, release date window and price

The new PS5 Slim got announced by Sony on 10th October 2023 and will launch this November in the US. In our guide, we're keeping you updated on the new PS5 Slim release date window, price and where to buy the new PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital consoles.

You can also find out more about the new PS5 Slim's design including its reduced weight and size, improved features and new accessories like the optional disc-drive and vertical stand.

PS5 Slim pre-orders

Image credit: Sony

The new PS5 Slim consoles are not available to pre-order, but Sony confirmed they will be available to buy from PlayStation Direct and select retailers.

They also stated that once the previous models have sold out, the new PS5 Slim models will be the only versions available to buy. There could be discounts on the previous model throughout November and during Black Friday so make sure to check our PS5 stock guide if you want the original standard or digital console before they're gone.

If you want to buy the new PS5 Slim, check out the list below. We'll update it with more retailers once they have been confirmed but for now we've just popped in the links to PS Direct where it will soon be stocked.

Where to pre-order PS5 Slim in the UK

Where to pre-order PS5 Slim in the US

PS5 Slim release date

Image credit: Sony

Sony stated the new PS5 will launch in November in the US, and “will continue to roll out globally in the following months”. This means we are still waiting for Sony to confirm a UK release date for the new PS5 Slim models.

There was, however, an apparent leak from Billbil-kun of Dealabs, noting a Japanese release date for a Spider-Man 2 bundle on 8th November, followed by an additional release date of 10th November for the new PS5 console. This might be the same release dates for the US but there's no guarantees.

PS5 Slim price

The new PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be priced at £480/€550/$499, and the new PS5 Digital Edition will cost £390/ €450/ $449. There is only a price hike for the PS5 Digital Edition in the US, whilst the price remains the same in the UK and rest of Europe.

The Spider-Man 2 bundle will be priced at $559.99 in the US, which costs the same as the current standard console bundle with the game.

If players want to purchase the add-on disc drive for their PS5 Digital Edition console at a later date, it will cost £100/€120/$80.

Image credit: Sony

The new PS5 Slim will also only stand horizontally unless you want to spend an extra £25/€30/$30 for a vertical stand.

PS5 Slim design and features

In comparison to the previous PS5 models, Sony has said the new PS5 Slim consoles have been reduced in volume by 30 per cent. The new standard PS5 has also had a weight reduction of 18 per cent, whilst the Digital Edition has had a 24 per cent weight reduction.

The smaller designs will feature a 1TB SSD - that's a 175GB increase of internal storage in comparison to the previous PS5 models, which featured an oddly-sized 825GB SSD. Although not mentioned by Sony, we imagine the additional internal SSD slot will still be present so that you can further expand your storage with a PS5 compatible SSD.

The overall appearance is similar in design to the original, with two glossy panels on the top and two matte panels on the bottom.

The new Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive attachment is positioned in the bottom left quadrant in the standard version of the machine. There's a removable panel on the the digital-only version, where you can attach the drive at a later time, should you decide to buy one. Apparently the disc-drive will require an internet connection to pair the device during its installation.

That's all for now! Check back for the latest updates on the PS5 Slim release date, and where to buy it from. In the meantime you can check out the best PS5 deals here and follow our Deals topic to be notified about even more offers on PS5 games, consoles and ascessories.