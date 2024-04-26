The popular Arctic Liquid Freezer III 240 AIO is a bargain from Amazon right now

The Arctic Liquid Freezer III 240 AIO is one of the more popular AIO coolers out there, offering excellent performance for a reasonable price. At the moment from Amazon, it's available for an absolute steal of a price for what's on offer - it'as down to £54, which marks out a 40 percent saving on its previous £89 list price.

This Liquid Freezer comes with some convenient features for better performance and contact with both Intel and AMD processors. For Intel, this cooler improves overall pressure for both LGA1700 and LGA1851 processors by coming with its own contact frame for better overall heat transfer. As for AMD, Arctic's cooler takes advantage of offset mounting for more efficient heat transfer, which is convenient. These may sound like small things, but whether you're working with an Intel or AMD CPU, it can help you get temperatures down and keep performance levels up.

Elsewhere, this Liquid Freezer is also able to cool voltage converters, while also featuring PWM cables hidden inside its jacket, so there is only one visible cable connected to the motherboard. That's useful if you want to avoid any unneeded clutter while also keeping your build clean, and quiet, too. What's more, as an AIO, it also prevents you from having any of the clearance issues associated with air coolers while providing better thermal performance. You'll just have to make sure whichever case you're using supports a 240mm radiator, but apart from that, you should be golden.

If you want to grab an excellent AIO cooler for a bargain price, this Arctic Liquid Freezer III 240 is a steal from Amazon.