Best PlayStation Plus deals in February 2024

PlayStation Plus deals are not as easy to come by now that the subscription service is technically only available to buy via the PlayStation Store. There are, however, workarounds that PlayStation users can do to get PS Plus for the cheapest price around, and you can find out how to do so in our guide to the best PS Plus deals below.

There are three tiers of PlayStation Plus - each offering different perks:

PlayStation Essential is £6.99/$9.99 monthly, £19.99/$24.99 every three months, or £59.99/$79.99 a year and gives you online multiplayer access and a rotation of games each month.

is £6.99/$9.99 monthly, £19.99/$24.99 every three months, or £59.99/$79.99 a year and gives you online multiplayer access and a rotation of games each month. PlayStation Plus Extra gives you access to the games catalogue which features over a hundred games for £10.99/$14.99, £31.99/$39.99, or £99.99/$134.99.

gives you access to the games catalogue which features over a hundred games for £10.99/$14.99, £31.99/$39.99, or £99.99/$134.99. PlayStation Plus Premium gives you all the above plus game trials and cloud streaming for £13.49/$17.99 a month, £39.99/$49.99 every three months, or £119.99/$159.99 a year.

Before the current system, you could buy PlayStation Plus gift cards and stack the months, but they no longer exist. Instead, the best way to get PlayStation Plus is to buy PlayStation Store Gift Cards and use the credit to buy a subscription from your console.

Occasionally, PlayStation will offer PS Plus discounts to new members. Existing members can sometimes access these offers too. We recommend checking for any such promo on our page as well as your PlayStation dashboard, so that you buy the right amount of gift cards.

Down below, you can find the current cheapest PlayStation Store gift cards as well as a list of all the retailers that sell the gift cards you can download straight away.

Today's best PlayStation Plus deals

More of the best PlayStation gift card deals 2024

Where to buy PlayStation Store gift cards in the UK

Where to buy PlayStation Store gift cards in the US

