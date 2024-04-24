Where to pre-order Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door for Nintendo Switch

The magic of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door will unfold on Nintendo Switch on 23rd May 2024. Our guide will help you find the best Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door deals and pre-order bonuses in the UK and US.

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door initially released on Nintendo GameCube in 2004 and is regarded as the best game in the Paper Mario series. The Switch version will feature spruced up HD graphics and animations, as well as some new gameplay features.

Check out where to pre-order Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door from the links below:

Where to pre-order Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door in the UK

Physical

Where to pre-order Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door in the US

Physical

Digital

Nintendo eShop gift cards

If you want to top up your Nintendo eShop wallet to pre-order Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door digitally, you can buy various Nintendo eShop credit values from our store. Once purchased, you'll be sent a code via email that you'll need to redeem on your Nintendo Switch account and then place your pre-order for Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door.

Nintendo eShop credit in the UK

Nintendo eShop credit in the US

Image credit: Nintendo

What is the Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door release date?

The release date for Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is Thursday, 23rd May 2024.

How much is Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door for Nintendo Switch?

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door's RRP price is £49.99/$59.99, but retailers are selling it with up to a £10 discount in the UK, including Amazon.

Are there any other Paper Mario games on Nintendo Switch?

Yup! If you have the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, you can play the port of the original Paper Mario game in the N64 collection. Paper Mario: The Origami King is another game in the Paper Mario series and a Switch exclusive.

