Paper Mario and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD release dates have finally been confirmed

It's 10th March – Mar10 Day – which means Nintendo has several Mario-flavoured treats for us, including release dates for two upcoming Mario remasters, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD.

Confirmed in the same teaser that, earlier today, revealed a second Super Mario Bros. Movie is on the way, we now know Paper Mario will release on 23rd May 2024, and Luigi's Mansion 2 will release on 27th June, 2024.

Happy #MAR10Day! To mark the day, please take a look at this video for the latest news about Mario. pic.twitter.com/oPSEAhlqfC — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) March 10, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

ICYMI, earlier today Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced that The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel will "broaden Mario's world further" and release on 3rd April, 2026.

"I'm thrilled to be here alongside Miyamoto-san to officially announce our return to the Super Mario Bros," added Illumination's Chris Meledandri. "Our directors, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and the very talented artists from Illumination Studios Paris – who brought the Mushroom Kingdom to life in The Super Mario Bros. Movie – have been busy at work, storyboarding scenes and developing set designs for new environments.

"We start animation soon, and rest assured, we'll be obsessing over every detail to get it just right."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Princess Peach Training Course Clip The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Meledandri confirmed that the film will be released on 3rd April 2026 in the US and "many other markets globally".