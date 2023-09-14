Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door enhanced remake coming to Switch next year

A visually enhanced remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is heading to Switch next year.

Announced at today's Nintendo Direct as the final reveal, this will be a spruced up version of the GameCube classic - and best game in the Paper Mario series.

Originally released in 2004, it continues the paper origami style of the first N64 game but with new abilities and an expansive story.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

And as with the previous game, it features action battles that take place on a stage and reward good timing.

We've seen various Paper Mario games since The Thousand-Year Door, but none have ever quite captured its magic.

This remake will follow the remake of Super Mario RPG in November, of which the Paper Mario series is a spiritual successor. The N64 Paper Mario game is also already available on Nintendo Switch Online.

And if you want more Mario stagecraft, there's the newly announced Princess Peach: Showtime! as well.