If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door enhanced remake coming to Switch next year

I'm tearing up.

Mario and Luigi in their house in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Image credit: Nintendo
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

A visually enhanced remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is heading to Switch next year.

Announced at today's Nintendo Direct as the final reveal, this will be a spruced up version of the GameCube classic - and best game in the Paper Mario series.

Originally released in 2004, it continues the paper origami style of the first N64 game but with new abilities and an expansive story.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

And as with the previous game, it features action battles that take place on a stage and reward good timing.

We've seen various Paper Mario games since The Thousand-Year Door, but none have ever quite captured its magic.

This remake will follow the remake of Super Mario RPG in November, of which the Paper Mario series is a spiritual successor. The N64 Paper Mario game is also already available on Nintendo Switch Online.

And if you want more Mario stagecraft, there's the newly announced Princess Peach: Showtime! as well.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch