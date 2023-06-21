Nintendo announces remake of Super Mario RPG

At today's Nintendo Direct, the company announced a remake of SNES classic Super Mario RPG.

Originally released in 1996, it was developer by (then) Squaresoft and was the start of the Mario RPG series that led to the Paper Mario games.

It's coming to Switch on 17th November this year.

Super Mario RPG - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

The trailer shows the classic isometric perspective but now given a lick of HD goodness.

The game is known for introducing new characters Geno and Mallow - and this will have Birdo too!

Fans have been hoping the original game would arrive on Nintendo Switch Online, but now we're getting a full remake instead!