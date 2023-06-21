If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo announces remake of Super Mario RPG

Coming this November.

Super Mario RPG star and characters
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

At today's Nintendo Direct, the company announced a remake of SNES classic Super Mario RPG.

Originally released in 1996, it was developer by (then) Squaresoft and was the start of the Mario RPG series that led to the Paper Mario games.

It's coming to Switch on 17th November this year.

Super Mario RPG - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

The trailer shows the classic isometric perspective but now given a lick of HD goodness.

The game is known for introducing new characters Geno and Mallow - and this will have Birdo too!

Fans have been hoping the original game would arrive on Nintendo Switch Online, but now we're getting a full remake instead!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch