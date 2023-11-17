If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Game of the Week: Taking the varnish off Mario

And a bit about cinema's most fragile hunk.

Bowser and Mario lob a fireball from Bowser's helicopter in this Triple Move attack from Super Mario RPG.
Image credit: Nintendo
Christian Donlan avatar
Feature by Christian Donlan Features Editor
Published on

Not to brag, but last night I spent a fiver buying the film of A Month in the Country online. It's the film of J.L. Carr's miniature masterpiece of a novel about a veteran of the Great War who spends a month restoring a mural in an old church, and it stars cinema's most fragile hunk, Colin Firth. (Kenneth Branagh, singularly non-fragile as ever, is also in it, alongside Natasha Richardson.)

I'd wanted to see the film for a while, partly because I read the book last year, I think, and it absolutely floored me. It's tender and peaceful and exquisitely human, and it's a great way into the work of Carr himself, who seems wonderfully oddball in his work and interests. But I also wanted to see it because the film, which was made in 1987, was presumed to have been lost, until a copy of it turned up in a warehouse in the early 2000s. Watching it feels like finding an endangered species in the garden.

It's fitting, probably - and certainly useful for this piece of writing! - that the same week I bought A Month in the Country I also played a lot of Super Mario RPG on the Switch. I played this a bit back when it was on the Wii's Virtual Console, largely because I loved the Mario RPG series that spawned from it and I wanted to see where stuff like the Mario & Luigi games had come from. Partly, though, I played it because, although this game got a release in Japan and America when it launched on the SNES, it never made it to Europe.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free browsing experience, supporter-only articles and videos, merch discounts, and much more - for only £2.99/$2.99 a month!

Support us View supporter archive