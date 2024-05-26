Where to buy Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door for Nintendo Switch

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door released on 23rd May 2024 for Nintendo Switch. The game was initially released on Nintendo GameCube in 2004 and is one of the most-loved Paper Mario games.

The Switch version exudes the same charm and humour. It features newly-arranged music alongside rich vibrant colours and upgraded HD graphics- which might I add look great on TV as well as in handheld mode - especially if you own a Switch OLED. If you're wondering about performance, Digital Foundry has given their verdict on whether the drop to 30fps is justified by the visual upgrades.

The game first sees Mario arrive at a town called Rogueport to begin his treasure hunt on behalf of Princess Peach. After a scuffle with Lord Crump and his troops, Mario partners up with archaelogy student, Goombella, a female Goomba who is also on the hunt for treasure. The two set off to search for the missing Princess Peach and hunt down the Crystal Stars to unfold what's behind the ancient Thousand Year Door.

Each chapter is filled with familiar faces, quirky characters, entertaining stories and creative quests, immersing you in a lively paper-themed world. There's also lots of places to explore and secrets to unfold. The battles and RPG elements are simple to grasp, accompanied by an easy-to-use badge system to boost your stats. There are lots of hints and tutorials to guide you throughout the game too. This game is ideal for the younger generation to dip their toes into the world of RPGs, but it's also great if you're looking for a less complex game to kick back with. The 'theatre' backdrop for the battles also conveniently ties in quite nicely following the recent theatre theme in Princess Peach Showtime.

Our Features editor, Christian Donlan, recently shared his thoughts on why Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is so brilliant. Please note his article is a retrospective piece rather than a review and does include spoilers, so if you want to check out the game for yourself first, head to the best Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door deals below for the UK and US:

It has been reported that select retailers were cancelling Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door pre-orders that have been placed online. Walmart has been emailing customers offering $25 off their next purchase, saying that "Nintendo will only be offering this item in stores."

The US Nintendo Store is now taking orders for the digital version only. Amazon is also apparently cancelling online orders for physical copies.

It looks like Best Buy and Gamestop are still selling phsyical copies online in the US but we're not sure if they will cancel them.

What is the Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door release date?

The release date for Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door was Thursday, 23rd May 2024.

How much is Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door for Nintendo Switch?

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door's RRP price is £49.99/$59.99, but retailers are selling it with up to a £10 discount in the UK, including Amazon.

Are there any other Paper Mario games on Nintendo Switch?

Yup! If you have the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, you can play the port of the original Paper Mario game in the N64 collection. Paper Mario: The Origami King is another game in the Paper Mario series and a Switch exclusive.

