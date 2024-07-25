This fantasic Seasonic 850W 80+ Gold PSU is just £100 from Scan Computers

Seasonic is perhaps the most treasured name in PC power supplies, offering especially reliable units with fantastic efficiency and power. Today I've spotted a dealio on the high-end Focus GX 850W power supplies capable of running the fastest consumer graphics cards, from the GeForce RTX 4090 to the RX 7900 XTX. This power supply debuted at £160, but now it's available for £60 cheaper - £100 from Scan Computers - that's not bad going.

As well as providing a ton of power for a high-end gaming PC, the Focus GX is recognised as being one of the best top-tier power supplies in the well-respected Cultists PSU Tier List (formerly of the LTT Forums).

The fact this is an 80+ Gold rated PSU is testament to its efficiency, and also provides peace of mind, alongside the fact this is a great option from one of the market leaders in power supplies. This Focus GX option is also the successor to Seasonic's previous highy popular Focus lineup, putting it in good stead, while its 120mm fan is designed for quiet operation, and the fact it's modular is also pretty handy to allow for better airflow and less case clutter with your cables,. With this in mind, Scan is also bundling in a free 12VHPWR cable for hooking this PSU up to modern GPUs without a hitch.

Its 150x140x86mm dimensions are conventional for ATX power supplies, too, giving you a lot as far as compatibility goes to slot it into a variety of systems.

If you're after an excellent PSU for slotting into your gaming rig, then you'll want to take a look at this Seasonic Focus GX 850W deal from Scan Computers.