This excellent Fractal Design Torrent PC case is down to £100 from Amazon

It's fun when you can get a discount on a product simply by choosing a different colour, and that's exactly the case with this hefty Amazon reduction on the excellent Fractal Design Torrent PC case. In every other option, such as black or gray, and with different side panels or use of RGB, this case is between £165 and £205 on Amazon, but by going for it in white, you're saving an absolute fortune.

This case looks gorgeous in white, in-keeping with the trend of white gaming PCs, while also carrying quite an industrial look to it, too. The Torrent is a case built for airflow with an open grille and a pair of included 180mm front fans for optimal air intake. Combined with yhis, you also get three other 140mm PWM fans for giving your case airflow, while the Torrent also comes with expansive base instakes and support for large fans on the bottom side to help cool your GPU. This is also a bit of an open-plan case to give you both a fair amount of room to build in, as well as to allow for as much air to circulate as possible.

The Torrent's large amount of internal volume also works to its advantage for supporting larger components, such as the oversized E-ATX motherboards, as well as GPUs up to 461mm in length and taller CPU coolers up to 188mm in height. You also get some fantastic room when it comes to radiator support, with either a 360mm or 420mmm radiator supported in both the front and bottom. There is also support for a 120mm or 140mm fan in the rear as an exhaust, too.

This particular case is also solid on the front of cable management, with convenient channels and a removable front bezel to give you enough room for routing cables where they need to go. You also get a handy fan hub included for giving you somewhere to hook your fans up to in a convenient manner, too.

If you want to grab a gorgeous PC case with lots of airflow and some industrial charm, the Fractal Design Torrent for £100 from Amazon is a steal.