The best cheap Nintendo Switch game deals in March 2024

Cheap Nintendo Switch game deals can be hard to find since first-party Switch games rarely sell for less than their RRP - but that doesn't mean you can't find any money off. In our guide, we've gathered up today's cheapest Nintendo Switch game deals to help you get them for the lowest price around. These are essential Switch games that you'll want to play on your console.

If you're yet to buy a Nintendo Switch console or you're thinking of upgrading to a Switch OLED, our separate guide to the best Nintendo Switch console deals will help you find the cheapest Switch bundles and lowest prices for the Switch OLED, standard and Lite consoles.

Best Switch game deals in March 2024

Mario vs Donkey Kong

UK

Physical:£31.99 at Amazon UK

Digital: £39.99 at Amazon UK

RRP:£39.99

US

Physical:$49.94 at Amazon US

Digital:$49.99 at Amazon US

RRP: $49.99

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

UK

Physical:£36.99 at Amazon UK

Digital:£49.99 at Eurogamer store

RRP: £49.99

US

Physical:$59.99 at Amazon US

Digital: $59.99 at Amazon US

RRP: $69.99

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Physical:£37.95 at Amazon UK

Digital: £49.99 at Eurogamer store

RRP: £49.99

Animal Crossing New Horizons

Physical:£37.95 at Amazon UK

Digital: £49.99 at Amazon UK

RRP: £49.99

US

Physical:$59.99 at Best Buy

Digital: $59.99 at Best Buy

RRP: $59.99

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Physical:£44.99 at Amazon UK

Digital: £59.99 at Eurogamer store

RRP: £59.99

US

Physical:$69.99 at Amazon US

Digital: $69 at Amazon US

RRP: $69.99

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Physical:£40 at Amazon UK

Digital: £49.99 at Eurogamer store

RRP: £49.99

US

Physical:$44.99 at Best Buy

Digital: $59.99 at Best Buy

RRP: $59.99

Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order

Physical:£39.85 at ShopTo

Digital: £49.99 at My Nintendo Store

RRP: £49.99

US

Physical:$59.99 at Amazon US

Digital: $59.99 at Amazon US

RRP: $59.99

Nintendo Switch Sports

Physical:£33 at Currys

Digital: £30.99 at My Nintendo Store

US

Physical:$39.50 at Walmart

Digital: $39.88 at Amazon US

RRP: $49.99

Monster Hunter Rise

Physical:- £19.99 at The Game Collection

Digital: £13.99 at Nintendo eShop or buy a £15 credit at Eurogamer store

RRP: £34.99

US

Physical:$27.99 at GameStop

Digital: $39.99 at Newegg

RRP: $49.99

Super Mario Odyssey

Physical:- £36.99 at Amazon UK

Digital: £49.99 at Eurogamer store

US

Physical:$59.99 at Best Buy

Digital: $59.99 at Best Buy

RRP: $59.99

Pokemon Violet

Physical:£39.95 at The Game Collection

Digital: £49.99 at Amazon UK

US

Physical:$56.90 at Amazon US

Digital: $59.88 at Amazon US

RRP: $59.99

Pokemon Scarlet

Physical:£37.99 at Amazon UK

Digital:£49.99 at Eurogamer store

RRP: £49.99

US

Physical:$59.99 at Amazon US

Digital: $59.99 at Best Buy

RRP: $59.99

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Physical:£39.99 at Currys

Digital: £49.99 at Amazon UK

RRP: £49.99

US

Physical:$54.49 at Amazon US

Digital: $59.99 at Walmart

RRP: $59.99

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Physical:£49.99 at My Nintendo Store

Digital: £49.99 at My Nintendo Store

RRP: £49.99

US

Physical:$54.49 at Amazon US

Digital: $59.99 at Walmart

RRP: $59.99

You might also want to visit the Nintendo eShop which regularly holds sales on various digital games at major releases to small indie gems. There's a lot to wade through but if you're sorting at the lowest you can even get some stone-cold indie classics for as little as a quid! Nintendo eShop gift cards are available at our store.

