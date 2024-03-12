The best cheap Nintendo Switch game deals in March 2024
Here are the cheapest Nintendo Switch game deals.
Cheap Nintendo Switch game deals can be hard to find since first-party Switch games rarely sell for less than their RRP - but that doesn't mean you can't find any money off. In our guide, we've gathered up today's cheapest Nintendo Switch game deals to help you get them for the lowest price around. These are essential Switch games that you'll want to play on your console.
If you're yet to buy a Nintendo Switch console or you're thinking of upgrading to a Switch OLED, our separate guide to the best Nintendo Switch console deals will help you find the cheapest Switch bundles and lowest prices for the Switch OLED, standard and Lite consoles.
Best Switch game deals in March 2024
Mario vs Donkey Kong
UK
Physical:£31.99 at Amazon UK
Digital: £39.99 at Amazon UK
RRP:£39.99
US
Physical:$49.94 at Amazon US
Digital:$49.99 at Amazon US
RRP: $49.99
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
UK
Physical:£36.99 at Amazon UK
Digital:£49.99 at Eurogamer store
RRP: £49.99
US
Physical:$59.99 at Amazon US
Digital: $59.99 at Amazon US
RRP: $69.99
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Physical:£37.95 at Amazon UK
Digital: £49.99 at Eurogamer store
RRP: £49.99
Animal Crossing New Horizons
Physical:£37.95 at Amazon UK
Digital: £49.99 at Amazon UK
RRP: £49.99
US
Physical:$59.99 at Best Buy
Digital: $59.99 at Best Buy
RRP: $59.99
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Physical:£44.99 at Amazon UK
Digital: £59.99 at Eurogamer store
RRP: £59.99
US
Physical:$69.99 at Amazon US
Digital: $69 at Amazon US
RRP: $69.99
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
Physical:£40 at Amazon UK
Digital: £49.99 at Eurogamer store
RRP: £49.99
US
Physical:$44.99 at Best Buy
Digital: $59.99 at Best Buy
RRP: $59.99
Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order
Physical:£39.85 at ShopTo
Digital: £49.99 at My Nintendo Store
RRP: £49.99
US
Physical:$59.99 at Amazon US
Digital: $59.99 at Amazon US
RRP: $59.99
Nintendo Switch Sports
Physical:£33 at Currys
Digital: £30.99 at My Nintendo Store
US
Physical:$39.50 at Walmart
Digital: $39.88 at Amazon US
RRP: $49.99
Monster Hunter Rise
Physical:- £19.99 at The Game Collection
Digital: £13.99 at Nintendo eShop or buy a £15 credit at Eurogamer store
RRP: £34.99
US
Physical:$27.99 at GameStop
Digital: $39.99 at Newegg
RRP: $49.99
Super Mario Odyssey
Physical:- £36.99 at Amazon UK
Digital: £49.99 at Eurogamer store
US
Physical:$59.99 at Best Buy
Digital: $59.99 at Best Buy
RRP: $59.99
Pokemon Violet
Physical:£39.95 at The Game Collection
Digital: £49.99 at Amazon UK
US
Physical:$56.90 at Amazon US
Digital: $59.88 at Amazon US
RRP: $59.99
Pokemon Scarlet
Physical:£37.99 at Amazon UK
Digital:£49.99 at Eurogamer store
RRP: £49.99
US
Physical:$59.99 at Amazon US
Digital: $59.99 at Best Buy
RRP: $59.99
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Physical:£39.99 at Currys
Digital: £49.99 at Amazon UK
RRP: £49.99
US
Physical:$54.49 at Amazon US
Digital: $59.99 at Walmart
RRP: $59.99
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Physical:£49.99 at My Nintendo Store
Digital: £49.99 at My Nintendo Store
RRP: £49.99
US
Physical:$54.49 at Amazon US
Digital: $59.99 at Walmart
RRP: $59.99
You might also want to visit the Nintendo eShop which regularly holds sales on various digital games at major releases to small indie gems. There's a lot to wade through but if you're sorting at the lowest you can even get some stone-cold indie classics for as little as a quid! Nintendo eShop gift cards are available at our store.