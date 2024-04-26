Amazon Prime Day 2024 will take place in July

Amazon has confirmed its Prime Day sales event will be returning in July. Exact dates are still to be confirmed, but the online retail giant says they will share more details closer to the event.

Prime Day took place on the 11th and 12th of July in 2023, so we can assume this year's massive sale will likely run from either 9-10th July, or 16-17th July. This year also marks Amazon's 10th Prime Day event, which hopefully means we can expect the sale to be better than ever with even bigger deals and savings.

As always, the Jelly Deals team will be on hand to gather up the best gaming and tech deals included in the Prime Day sale. We will soon be updating our shopping guides to help you prep for it and make sure you land the best Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox and PC gaming bargains.

It's worth noting that you'll need to be a Prime member in order to access the 48-hour sale. If you haven't been a member before, or if you haven't been a member in the last 12 months, , we recommend you grab this free 30-day Amazon Prime trial closer to the event so that you can shop the sale for no extra cost.

In the meantime, you can take a look at some of last year's best Prime Day deals. Or if you want to bag some bargains right now, check out our guides for the best PS5 deals, best Nintendo Switch deals and best Xbox deals.