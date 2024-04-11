Best gaming SSD deals for April 2024

SSD deals are still around in 2024 but you may find discounts are a little smaller than in previous years. That's because SSD part producers such as Samsung and Micron began scaling back production to return to profitability. Although this means smaller savings on the best SSDs, there are still decent offers from time to time that are worth jumping on - and you'll be able to find all the best gaming SSD deals in our guide.

With so many great SSD options out there to upgrade your PC, PlayStation 5, Steam Deck or ROG Ally, we've created this guide to round up the best gaming SSD deals of the month so you can find the right upgrade for your system.

If you want to know more about what the current best SSDs are, the difference between PCIe 3.0 and 4.0, the limitations of the Steam Deck, or Sony's requirements for adding an SSD to the PS5, you can have a read of the best SSD for PC gaming, best SSD for the PS5, and the best SSD for the Steam Deck guides first before checking what the best deals are currently.

Best PC gaming SSD deals

Here's a selection of our recommended NVMe SSDs that are either on sale or at their current best price. This section is is designed to highlight the best PC options, with most laptops and motherboards supporting both PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 drives these days - and some additionally supporting faster PCIe 5.0 drives - and you can always check your motherboard or laptop manufacturer's product page to be sure.

Our PS5 recommendations come with a pre-installed heatsink to meet Sony's requirements and are in a separate section below.

Best PS5 SSD deals

All of the SSDs listed below meet the speed requirements for the PS5 and come with heatsinks preinstalled so they're ready to slot straight into your console. Any of these SSDs in this list will also be great options to use in your PC if you have the space.

Best Steam Deck SSD deals

If you want to give your Steam Deck or ROG Ally a big storage boost for a small amount, you can also opt for one of the best microSD cards instead. If Micro SD card speeds aren't enough however, here are some of the smaller 2240-sized PCIe SSDs you can pick up for a good price:

Best external SSD deals

If you want to store your games on a drive that can easily swap between setups and accompany you on your travels, then an external SSD is a great option. These drives offer speeds above SATA SSDs, and you can play PC and last-gen console games directly from the drive, or use it as cold storage for PS5 and Xbox series games.

Those are the best gaming SSD deals you can get right now, but we'll continue to update this page throughout the month with the latest discounts and offers.